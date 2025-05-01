Chadwell Supply and AppWork Launch Competition to Reward High-Performing Multifamily Maintenance Teams

appwork logo appwork_coins_leaderboard

Chadwell Supply and AppWork Team Up to Reward Hardworking Multifamily Maintenance Professionals

Maintenance is a multifamily community’s most important amenity” — Sean Landsberg, CEO AppWork

RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chadwell Supply is proud to announce a new partnership with AppWork , an innovative multifamily maintenance operations software platform designed to incentivize excellence and help on-site teams be more effective.Through this partnership, top-performing maintenance professionals who participate in the program will receive prizes and recognition for their outstanding service. AppWork recognizes their vital contribution to multifamily communities, rewarding consistent, quality work and providing an easy way for managers to track performance and celebrate success.“Maintenance is a multifamily community’s most important amenity,” says AppWork Founder & CEO Sean Landsberg. “AppWork began as a way to help our own maintenance technicians be more motivated, engaged, and productive. By focusing on building a better user experience for property management, maintenance, and residents, we created a solution that makes maintenance workflows easier, more efficient, and fun.”Thousands of multifamily maintenance professionals already use AppWork—and they love it. Property managers and maintenance supervisors report that their teams appreciate the platform’s easy-to-use interface and the creative ways it rewards their work. Technicians earn coins and badges simply by doing the work they already do every day. The more tasks they accomplish with excellence, the more in-app recognition they receive. In addition to AppWork’s built-in rewards, Chadwell Supply will contribute monthly prizes: high-quality tool bags, designed to help maintenance technicians work even more efficiently and effectively for their communities.“Maintenance professionals are the beating heart of every multifamily community,” says Rebecca Wagner, Vice President of Marketing at Chadwell Supply. “They work very hard—day and night—ensuring that every resident feels at home. Through this partnership, we’re proud to support innovative ways to recognize and reward their vital contributions.”To learn more about AppWork and sign your team up for the program, visit appworkco.com/appwork-coins-leaderboard.

