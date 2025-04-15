AppWork and Multifamily Media Network Announce Winners of the Spring 2025 Top Maintenance Rating Awards

appwork logo

Recognizing Spring Winners of the Top Maintenance Rating of multifamily properties across the multifamily industry

Maintenance isn’t just a backend function—it’s the frontline of resident experience” — Sean Landsberg, CEO AppWork

RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppWork , the leading maintenance operations platform for multifamily teams, has partnered with Multifamily Media Network (MMN) to announce the winners of the Spring 2025 Top Maintenance Rating Awards a national recognition program honoring the apartment communities delivering the highest-rated maintenance service.“Maintenance isn’t just a backend function—it’s the frontline of resident experience,” said Sean Landsberg, CEO and Co-Founder of AppWork. “These winning teams have earned their residents’ trust, and now they’ve earned this badge. We’re proud to spotlight the best of the best.”Out of thousands of eligible properties, these 25 communities were ranked based on verified resident reviews. The award is fully data-driven, celebrating teams that consistently provide best-in-class maintenance service to their residents. Each winner will receive a crystal Top Maintenance Rating Trophy and digital badge.“Great service is the heartbeat of great maintenance. It’s not just about fixing things—it’s about showing up with care, urgency, and respect for the people who call our communities home. These awards don’t just recognize great work—they celebrate the heartbeat of hospitality in our communities.”— Mike Brewer, Co-Founder, Multifamily Media NetworkThe Top Maintenance Rating program was created to shine a light on one of the most critical but often overlooked aspects of property management: maintenance. While awards in the industry typically focus on marketing, leasing, or design, this program celebrates the teams that are solving problems that residents appreciate most. Keeping properties running smoothly and driving resident satisfaction every single day.Unlike traditional awards based on applications or subjective judging, the Top Maintenance Rating is entirely data-driven. Properties don’t apply they earn their spot through performance.🏆 Spring 2025 Top Maintenance Rating Award Winners1. Villas of Park Grove – Katy, TXPeak Living2. Truman Farm Villas – Grandview, MOPeak Living3. Heritage Senior Residences – Houston, TXAtlantic Pacific4. Ridgeview Apartments – Westminster, MDRushmore Management5. The Boulevard – Largo, FLThe Connor Group6. Claridge Court – Old Bridge, NJRushmore Management7. Charleston Club – Sanford, FLPeak Living8. Greenbrooke Senior Living – Hiram, GAWoodward Management Partners9. Wellington Village – Hilliard, OHPeak Living10. The Village at West Long Branch – West Long Branch, NJAfton Properties11. Linden Ridge – Stone Mountain, GAPeak Living12. Valley View Senior Villas – Garden Grove, CAThe REMM Group13. Elevate on Main – Granger, INAsset Living14. Park Terrace – Philadelphia, PARushmore Management15. Cross Creek – Murfreesboro, TNThe Connor Group16. Englewood Vista – Gladstone, MOPeak Living17. Jumping Brook Apartments – Neptune, NJRushmore18. Monarch at Godley Station – Savannah, GAAsset Living19. Dovetree – Moraine, OHThe Connor Group20. 4550 Cherry Creek – Denver, COMagnolia Capital21. Harrison Grande – Cary, NCAtlantic Pacific22. The Elysian – St John, FLAmerican Landmark23. Approach at Summit Park – Blue Ash, OHThe Connor Group24. Opal at Barker Cypress – Houston, TXAmerican Landmark25. The Atlantic BridgeMill – Canton, GAAtlantic PacificAbout AppWorkAppWork is the all-in-one maintenance operations platform built by multifamily operators, for operators. From work orders and inspections to unit turns and analytics, AppWork empowers maintenance teams to perform at their best—while improving resident satisfaction and operational visibility. Learn more about AppWork.About Multifamily Media Network (MMN)Multifamily Media Network (MMN) is a premier media platform supporting multifamily professionals with insights, news, and resources. MMN’s offerings include digital content, podcasts, and events designed to inspire growth and operational excellence in the multifamily industry.

