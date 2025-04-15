AppWork and Multifamily Media Network Announce Winners of the Spring 2025 Top Maintenance Rating Awards

the appwork maintenance logo

appwork logo

Maintenance isn’t just a backend function—it’s the frontline of resident experience”
— Sean Landsberg, CEO AppWork
RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppWork, the leading maintenance operations platform for multifamily teams, has partnered with Multifamily Media Network (MMN) to announce the winners of the Spring 2025 Top Maintenance Rating Awards a national recognition program honoring the apartment communities delivering the highest-rated maintenance service.

"Maintenance isn't just a backend function—it's the frontline of resident experience," said Sean Landsberg, CEO and Co-Founder of AppWork. "These winning teams have earned their residents' trust, and now they've earned this badge. We're proud to spotlight the best of the best."

Out of thousands of eligible properties, these 25 communities were ranked based on verified resident reviews. The award is fully data-driven, celebrating teams that consistently provide best-in-class maintenance service to their residents. Each winner will receive a crystal Top Maintenance Rating Trophy and digital badge.

“Great service is the heartbeat of great maintenance. It’s not just about fixing things—it’s about showing up with care, urgency, and respect for the people who call our communities home. These awards don’t just recognize great work—they celebrate the heartbeat of hospitality in our communities.”
— Mike Brewer, Co-Founder, Multifamily Media Network

The Top Maintenance Rating program was created to shine a light on one of the most critical but often overlooked aspects of property management: maintenance. While awards in the industry typically focus on marketing, leasing, or design, this program celebrates the teams that are solving problems that residents appreciate most. Keeping properties running smoothly and driving resident satisfaction every single day.

Unlike traditional awards based on applications or subjective judging, the Top Maintenance Rating is entirely data-driven. Properties don’t apply they earn their spot through performance.

🏆 Spring 2025 Top Maintenance Rating Award Winners

1. Villas of Park Grove – Katy, TX
Peak Living

2. Truman Farm Villas – Grandview, MO
Peak Living

3. Heritage Senior Residences – Houston, TX
Atlantic Pacific

4. Ridgeview Apartments – Westminster, MD
Rushmore Management

5. The Boulevard – Largo, FL
The Connor Group

6. Claridge Court – Old Bridge, NJ
Rushmore Management

7. Charleston Club – Sanford, FL
Peak Living

8. Greenbrooke Senior Living – Hiram, GA
Woodward Management Partners

9. Wellington Village – Hilliard, OH
Peak Living

10. The Village at West Long Branch – West Long Branch, NJ
Afton Properties

11. Linden Ridge – Stone Mountain, GA
Peak Living

12. Valley View Senior Villas – Garden Grove, CA
The REMM Group

13. Elevate on Main – Granger, IN
Asset Living

14. Park Terrace – Philadelphia, PA
Rushmore Management

15. Cross Creek – Murfreesboro, TN
The Connor Group

16. Englewood Vista – Gladstone, MO
Peak Living

17. Jumping Brook Apartments – Neptune, NJ
Rushmore

18. Monarch at Godley Station – Savannah, GA
Asset Living

19. Dovetree – Moraine, OH
The Connor Group

20. 4550 Cherry Creek – Denver, CO
Magnolia Capital

21. Harrison Grande – Cary, NC
Atlantic Pacific

22. The Elysian – St John, FL
American Landmark

23. Approach at Summit Park – Blue Ash, OH
The Connor Group

24. Opal at Barker Cypress – Houston, TX
American Landmark

25. The Atlantic BridgeMill – Canton, GA
Atlantic Pacific

About AppWork
AppWork is the all-in-one maintenance operations platform built by multifamily operators, for operators. From work orders and inspections to unit turns and analytics, AppWork empowers maintenance teams to perform at their best—while improving resident satisfaction and operational visibility. Learn more about AppWork.

About Multifamily Media Network (MMN)
Multifamily Media Network (MMN) is a premier media platform supporting multifamily professionals with insights, news, and resources. MMN’s offerings include digital content, podcasts, and events designed to inspire growth and operational excellence in the multifamily industry.

Sean Landsberg
AppWork
