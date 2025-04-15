AppWork and Multifamily Media Network Announce Winners of the Spring 2025 Top Maintenance Rating Awards
Recognizing Spring Winners of the Top Maintenance Rating of multifamily properties across the multifamily industry
Maintenance isn’t just a backend function—it’s the frontline of resident experience”RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppWork, the leading maintenance operations platform for multifamily teams, has partnered with Multifamily Media Network (MMN) to announce the winners of the Spring 2025 Top Maintenance Rating Awards a national recognition program honoring the apartment communities delivering the highest-rated maintenance service.
— Sean Landsberg, CEO AppWork
“Maintenance isn’t just a backend function—it’s the frontline of resident experience,” said Sean Landsberg, CEO and Co-Founder of AppWork. “These winning teams have earned their residents’ trust, and now they’ve earned this badge. We’re proud to spotlight the best of the best.”
Out of thousands of eligible properties, these 25 communities were ranked based on verified resident reviews. The award is fully data-driven, celebrating teams that consistently provide best-in-class maintenance service to their residents. Each winner will receive a crystal Top Maintenance Rating Trophy and digital badge.
“Great service is the heartbeat of great maintenance. It’s not just about fixing things—it’s about showing up with care, urgency, and respect for the people who call our communities home. These awards don’t just recognize great work—they celebrate the heartbeat of hospitality in our communities.”
— Mike Brewer, Co-Founder, Multifamily Media Network
The Top Maintenance Rating program was created to shine a light on one of the most critical but often overlooked aspects of property management: maintenance. While awards in the industry typically focus on marketing, leasing, or design, this program celebrates the teams that are solving problems that residents appreciate most. Keeping properties running smoothly and driving resident satisfaction every single day.
Unlike traditional awards based on applications or subjective judging, the Top Maintenance Rating is entirely data-driven. Properties don’t apply they earn their spot through performance.
🏆 Spring 2025 Top Maintenance Rating Award Winners
1. Villas of Park Grove – Katy, TX
Peak Living
2. Truman Farm Villas – Grandview, MO
Peak Living
3. Heritage Senior Residences – Houston, TX
Atlantic Pacific
4. Ridgeview Apartments – Westminster, MD
Rushmore Management
5. The Boulevard – Largo, FL
The Connor Group
6. Claridge Court – Old Bridge, NJ
Rushmore Management
7. Charleston Club – Sanford, FL
Peak Living
8. Greenbrooke Senior Living – Hiram, GA
Woodward Management Partners
9. Wellington Village – Hilliard, OH
Peak Living
10. The Village at West Long Branch – West Long Branch, NJ
Afton Properties
11. Linden Ridge – Stone Mountain, GA
Peak Living
12. Valley View Senior Villas – Garden Grove, CA
The REMM Group
13. Elevate on Main – Granger, IN
Asset Living
14. Park Terrace – Philadelphia, PA
Rushmore Management
15. Cross Creek – Murfreesboro, TN
The Connor Group
16. Englewood Vista – Gladstone, MO
Peak Living
17. Jumping Brook Apartments – Neptune, NJ
Rushmore
18. Monarch at Godley Station – Savannah, GA
Asset Living
19. Dovetree – Moraine, OH
The Connor Group
20. 4550 Cherry Creek – Denver, CO
Magnolia Capital
21. Harrison Grande – Cary, NC
Atlantic Pacific
22. The Elysian – St John, FL
American Landmark
23. Approach at Summit Park – Blue Ash, OH
The Connor Group
24. Opal at Barker Cypress – Houston, TX
American Landmark
25. The Atlantic BridgeMill – Canton, GA
Atlantic Pacific
About AppWork
AppWork is the all-in-one maintenance operations platform built by multifamily operators, for operators. From work orders and inspections to unit turns and analytics, AppWork empowers maintenance teams to perform at their best—while improving resident satisfaction and operational visibility. Learn more about AppWork.
About Multifamily Media Network (MMN)
Multifamily Media Network (MMN) is a premier media platform supporting multifamily professionals with insights, news, and resources. MMN’s offerings include digital content, podcasts, and events designed to inspire growth and operational excellence in the multifamily industry.
Sean Landsberg
AppWork
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.