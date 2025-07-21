Gershman Mortgage Celebrates 70 Years of Independent Lending - St. Peters Office Anchors Suburban Service

Gershman Celebrates 70 Years Gershman Mortgage Logo

Celebrating seven decades of independent mortgage service in 2025, Gershman Mortgage underscores its commitment to communities through local branches.

ST. PETERS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating seven decades of independent mortgage service in 2025, Gershman Mortgage underscores its commitment to communities through local branches strengthened by national resources. This mission is exemplified by the St. Peters office at 201 Salt Lick Road , where loan officers Scott Alberson, Shawn Alberson, Craig Wania, Heather Lamont, and Dan Capita combine regional knowledge with corporate support to serve homebuyers in St. Charles County.The St. Peters market continues to favor sellers. with a June 2025 median home sale price of $315,000, up 3.9% year-over-year, and a per-square-foot value of $172. Properties in the city typically move to pending in around five days, reflecting strong demand in a stable suburban market.Pricing trends in nearby townships mirror that strength: Saint Peters Township saw a median sale price of $325,000 in June. That’s 3.2% higher than the previous year, with tight inventory at just 46 active homes. Redfin reports May’s median St. Peters price at $327,500, a 7.4% gain, and homes receiving multiple offers and selling in approximately 10 days.Gershman Mortgage was founded in 1955 by Solon Gershman with a clear purpose: to bring integrity, trust, and accessibility to home lending at a time when the mortgage process lacked transparency for everyday borrowers. From its earliest days in St. Louis, the company has remained privately held, growing steadily across state lines without losing its people-first focus. That independence has allowed Gershman to stay agile, adapting to regulatory shifts, interest rate fluctuations, and evolving borrower expectations without compromising service.Major milestones include reaching a $1 billion servicing portfolio in 1986, expanding to eight branch states by the early 2000s, and moving its corporate headquarters to Chesterfield in 2018 under the leadership of President Adam Mason. Today, with more than 250 employees and lending authority in 22 states, the company remains rooted in its founding values—many of which echo the spirit of communities like St. Peters: family-driven, future-focused, and community-centered.That culture is visible every day at the St. Peters branch. Loan officers are not just transactional guides; they’re long-term advisors who take pride in educating clients, building relationships with area agents and builders, and advocating for loan products that make sense for real people. It’s an approach that resonates in a city known for stable growth, great schools, and strong civic participation—where homeownership isn’t just a goal, but part of a larger investment in quality of life.Local Partnerships and Borrower FocusLoan officers collaborate closely with St. Charles County REALTORS, builders, and community leaders to navigate timely closures, contingency negotiation, and financing structure. Educational outreach is regularly provided through workshops, webinars, and in-office sessions on topics such as USDA eligibility, down payment aid, and historic-home mortgages.Team members are active in civic and charitable initiatives,supporting housing access programs, trail and greenway development, library literacy events at Spencer Road Branch, and health and wellness community efforts through the Rec-Plex. These efforts reflect Gershman’s philosophy of community investment matching borrower-centered service.Founded in 1955 by Solon Gershman, Gershman Mortgage is a privately-held mortgage lender licensed in 22 states with over 250 employees. The firm provides residential lending solutions backed by a borrower-first approach and solid branch-level community engagement. Visit the website to learn more.St. Peters Branch201 Salt Lick RoadSt. Peters, MO 63376NMLS #138063 | Equal Housing Lender

