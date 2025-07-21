Escapees RV Club Launches First-Ever Resort Getaway at Luxury Florida RV Destination

Soak Up the Sunshine State of Mind in Lake Wales, Florida

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escapees RV Club, one of the largest and most respected RV membership organizations in North America, is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever Resort Getaway Event, taking place November 3-7, 2025 at the acclaimed Resort at Canopy Oaks Luxury Resort in Lake Wales, Florida.This five-day escape invites RVers to relax, recharge, and connect in the heart of the Sunshine State, surrounded by lakeside views, premium amenities, and a welcoming community. Attendees will enjoy a mix of education, entertainment, and leisure, including catered dinners, family-friendly games, creative workshops, live music, and social gatherings at the resort’s popular Tiki Bar.“This new Resort Getaway series is all about providing a relaxed and welcoming experience for Escapees Members,” said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts and Escapees RV Club. “Canopy Oaks is the perfect place to launch this concept—it’s a stunning resort where our members can enjoy Florida’s beauty, connect with each other, and make lasting memories. We’re excited to offer more casual, community-driven events like this alongside our flagship rallies.”The Resort at Canopy Oaks, situated on 435 acres in central Florida, features oversized RV sites with full hookups, a 12,000-square-foot clubhouse, heated pool and spa, pickleball courts, catch-and-release fishing, and pet-friendly amenities. The Resort Getaway includes daily continental breakfasts, catered dinners, evening socials, and curated activities for both adults and children.“We are thrilled to welcome the Escapees community to Canopy Oaks,” said Canopy Oaks General Manager. “Our resort is all about delivering fun and connection in a luxurious setting, and we look forward to hosting this incredible group of RVers.”Registration is now open for the Escapees RV Club Resort Getaway: Sunshine State of Mind . The event is exclusive to Escapees members. Membership can be added during the registration process.Additionally, Escapees is also offering a limited number of sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities for brands looking to engage directly with the RV lifestyle community to support the event’s growing impact.Most spaces are already filled, but a few premium opportunities remain, including:- Title Event Sponsor: Top-tier branding, exclusive signage, speaking opportunity, ads in the Escapees magazine, vendor booth, and more- Sun Chaser RV Showcase: The exclusive RV display sponsor, with space to showcase up to 40 units in front of 400+ RVers- Golden Ray Sponsor: Mid-level package with visibility across print, digital, and in-person channels- Booth Space Only: Budget-friendly access to exhibit space on-site.For a full sponsorship packet or to reserve space before it sells out, contact events@escapees.com.What’s Ahead for Escapees RV ClubThe Resort Getaway series adds a new dimension to Escapees’ robust events calendar, which includes the high-energy Xscapers Annual Bash 2026 in Lake Havasu City, AZ and the club’s signature national rally, the 65th Escapade, set to take place in Fryeburg, ME in 2026.To learn more about upcoming events and membership, visit www.escapees.com/events . To inquire about future sponsorship opportunities, email events@escapees.com.About Escapees RV ClubFounded in 1978, Escapees RV Club is one of the largest and most supportive networks for RVers. With a mission to enhance the RV lifestyle through community, education, and exclusive member benefits, Escapees provides resources, events, mail forwarding services, and advocacy for all RV travelers. Learn more at www.escapees.com About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete group of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience. Its collection of companies includes the central Harvest Hosts product, a membership that offers unique overnight stays at wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses; Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; Escapees RV Club, one of the largest and most established RV membership organizations, offering resources, education, and community for all RVers; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays.To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com www.britstops.com ; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.