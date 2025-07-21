Piedmont Triad Farmers Market hosts Watermelon Day July 24

COLFAX – You can find homegrown happiness in a slice of N.C. watermelon. To celebrate this favorite summertime fruit , the Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market will host Watermelon Day, Thursday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Market visitors will have the opportunity to sample different watermelon varieties, meet the N.C. Watermelon Queen Elizabeth Steinlage and talk to the farmers who work tirelessly to produce N.C. watermelons.

North Carolina ranks fifth in watermelon production nationwide, contributing around $48.4 million in farm income across the state.

“Watermelon Day is something we look forward to every year,” said Khaila Daye, NCDA&CS watermelon marketing specialist. “This day is a simple way to connect with local agriculture while celebrating a fruit that everyone loves.”

The Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is located at 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax at Exit 208 off Interstate 40. For more information on events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website or follow along on Facebook .

