TAGTHAi Wins ABF Fintech Awards 2025 for AI-Powered Travel Planning Innovation.

TAGTHAi Wins ABF Fintech Awards 2025 TAGTHAi Wins ABF Fintech Awards 2025 Mrs. Thirathida Kuvantrarai , CEO-TAGTHAi TAGTHAI logo

TAGTHAi, Thailand's national tourism platform, has been awarded the AI-Powered Analytics Award at ABF Fintech Awards 2025 for ‘Design My Trip’ feature.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAGTHAi , Thailand's national tourism platform, has been awarded the AI-Powered Analytics Award at the ABF Fintech Awards 2025 for its innovative ‘Design My Trip’ feature. This recognition highlights the use of Generative AI technology to transform Thai tourism industry into digital landscape. This award honors TAGTHAi that leverage AI technology to analyze user needs and create positive impacts on Thai tourism industry, driving industry advancement and enhancing economic potential to the country.The Design My Trip feature has been recognized as one of the most outstanding innovations in data analysis and travel route recommendations in Thailand. It utilizes Generative AI to provide personalized travel planning based on individual user needs, elevating Thai tourism to the next level and is customized for the diverse preferences of modern tourists.Mrs. Thirathida Kuvantrarai, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd. (TAGTHAi), stated that the Design My Trip feature was developed in collaboration with Google Cloud to utilize Generative AI for data collection and travel planning in Thailand. This innovation represents a new dimension of service that responds to the digital behaviors of new generations. It also supports TAGTHAi’s mission to drive Thailand’s tourism into the “New Golden Age of Platforms” through the strategic use of technology to enhance and add value to tourism services."The highlight of the Design My Trip feature is not only that it helps tourists plan their trips in Thailand conveniently, quickly, and accurately, but it is also an innovation that provides flexibility to tourists," said Mrs. Kuvantrarai. "They can plan and customize their travel itineraries freely or adjust attractions and activities based on their interests. This allows them to design travel plans that truly meet their lifestyle preferences. Whether traveling alone, with family, or with a group of friends, tourists can easily share their travel routes with their companions, making trip planning in Thailand even more convenient."“The feature also serves as a flexible and reliable innovation that facilitates online ticket sales from TAGTHAi's partners, allowing tourists to access and select services that meet their specific needs. In the long run, this will help contribute to a high-value and sustainable economy — another important part that will support the economic growth of Thailand’s tourism industry,” Mrs. Kuvantrarai said.Currently, the 'Design My Trip' feature has been accessed 242,772 times. For more service information, tourists can download TAGTHAi app from the App Store and Play Store or visit www.tagthai.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.