Amigos Internacionales Expands Operations, Moves Headquarters to Whitehouse, Texas

Doctors turn ordinary classroom into Surgical Suite to save lives and sight Children enjoy safe, clean water from an Amigos water well Children at Ogul Village with Dr. Paul

Amigos Internacionales, based in East Texas, relocated its headquarters to Whitehouse to support clean water, health, education, and faith-based programs

This work isn't accidental. It takes people. It takes prayer. It takes long-term investment. Our vision isn’t charity—it’s partnership. And moving to Whitehouse helps us invite more into that story.”” — Michael E. Ryer, CEO

WHITEHOUSE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amigos Internacionales, a Texas-based nonprofit dedicated to restoring hope and dignity in underserved communities through sustainable solutions in water, education, health, and faith, has officially relocated its headquarters to Hillside Business Park in Whitehouse. The new address, 15632 Hwy 110 S. Suite 18, Whitehouse, TX 75791, marks a strategic expansion that aligns with a growing global footprint and deepening local roots.Founded over 58 years ago, Amigos Internacionales operates with a clear mission: to empower families and children in marginalized communities by meeting both physical and spiritual needs. From clean water systems in Central America and Africa to mobile medical teams, educational initiatives, and mission outreach across the globe, the organization blends practical aid with long-term transformation.“This move is more than a new office,” said Michael Ryer, CEO of Amigos Internacionales. “It’s a sign of growth. A commitment to stewardship. And a launchpad for the next chapter of sustainable impact, both locally and internationally.”Growth That Reflects Urgent NeedsIn the past five years, Amigos Internacionales has expanded its core initiatives, driven by strategic partnerships and the increasing needs of vulnerable communities:Water and Sanitation: Over 23 clean water projects completed, reaching more than 120,000 people across Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa.Mobile Health Outreach: More than 9,000 patients treated in 2025 through volunteer medical brigades, mobile clinics, and health education programs.Education Support: Partnering with local leaders to start, build, and equip schools with resources, training, and infrastructure in areas with the highest dropout rates.Faith and Community Development: Strengthening the spiritual lives of families through creating new church partnerships, discipleship programs, and international mission outreach.The new Whitehouse location provides increased operational space for volunteer coordination, inventory and logistics, and donor engagement. It also serves as a centralized hub for collaboration with churches, civic groups, and businesses committed to serving both local and global neighbors.Why It Matters NowGlobal displacement, health inequality, and broken infrastructure continue to affect millions of people, especially in rural African regions where government resources rarely reach. Amigos Internacionales focuses on building scalable, community-led solutions that last. Every well drilled, every child educated, and every mother treated is part of a larger story: restoring hope through action.“This work doesn’t happen by accident,” Ryer adds. “It takes people. It takes prayer. It takes long-term investment. Our vision isn’t charity—it’s partnership. And our move to Whitehouse positions us to invite more people into that story.”How to Get InvolvedAmigos Internacionales invites individuals, churches, businesses, and healthcare professionals to get involved by volunteering, giving, or sponsoring specific projects. Tours of the new facility will be available starting August 1, 2025. Those interested in learning more can visit www.amigosii.org or call (833) 264-4674.Tax-deductible donations help fund clean water access , life-saving medical aid, and education in some of the world’s most overlooked regions. Every dollar is stewarded toward sustainable, Gospel-centered transformation.Media Contact:Michael E. RyerCEOAmigos Internacionalesinfo@amigosii.org(833) 264-4674

How Your Support Brings Clean Water to African Villages!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.