'I Once Was Blind, But Now I See': Doctors on Mission and Amigos International Bring the Gift of Sight to Uganda

Doctors turn ordinary classroom into Surgical Suite to save lives and sight 93 year old man sees for the first time in 10 years Children as well as Adults receive sight giving care

Eye clinic changes sight for hundreds in Western Uganda.

Doctors on Mission International is partnering with Amigos Internacionales to bring hope and dignity as we restore eyesight in hundreds of vulnerable people through our eye surgical camp.” — Dr Paul Mulyamboga, Team Lead, Doctors on mission International

COMMERCE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the shadow of Uganda’s rural villages, thousands live trapped in darkness — not by nightfall, but by a lack of vision. This May, hope will break through.From May 20 to 26, 2025, Doctors on Mission International, with sponsorship and support from Amigos International, will launch a life-changing mobile eye clinic to reach the forgotten corners of the Mbarara District and its surrounding regions.In places where access to eye care is virtually nonexistent, a simple pair of glasses or a timely diagnosis can transform an entire life. Yet too often, children stumble through classrooms unable to see, mothers lose the ability to provide for their families, and elders slip away into isolation — all from preventable blindness. " In Uganda, a significant burden of avoidable blindness exists, with cataracts and refractive errors being the leading causes, affecting a substantial portion of the population, including children. According to four Rapid Assessments of Avoidable Blindness (RAAB) surveys conducted in Uganda, the prevalence of blindness is 0.4%, and moderate and severe visual impairment (MSVI) is 7%. The leading causes are cataracts and refractive errors. Studies show that a considerable percentage of the population experiences visual impairment. Estimates suggest that over 400,000 people are blind, and another 1 million have visual impairment. Doctors on Mission International is partnering with Amigos Internacionales to bring hope and dignity to hundreds of vulnerable people by restoring their eyesight through our eye surgical camp. Dr Paul Mulyamboga, Team Lead, Doctors on Mission International."The heartache we see is real," shares Michael Ryer, CEO of Amigos International. "But so is the miracle of sight restored. And with it comes dignity, opportunity, and the undeniable reminder that God has not forgotten them."Through the mobile clinic, hundreds will receive free eye exams, prescription glasses, spiritual encouragement, and life-saving referrals for urgent surgical care. Every patient will be met with expert medical care — and even more, with compassion, prayer, and hope.But this mission needs you.We cannot send light into the darkness alone.Here's how you can help today:Give: Your donation will directly fund glasses, medical supplies, and outreach to the most vulnerable. Through May, all donations are matched 100% with a generous donor from Amigos, so give today and double your impact.Volunteer: Medical professionals are urgently needed to serve on the ground.Pray: Cover the teams, the patients, and the work in faithful prayer.👉 Be the miracle. Join us today.Visit www.amigosii.org or contact Michael Ryer at 833-264-4674 to get involved.Because no one should be left in the dark when sight — and hope — are within reach.

Why This Local Medical Camp Made Global Headlines?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.