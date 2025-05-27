Restoring Sight: Amigos Internacionales & Doctors on Mission Bring Hope to Uganda’s Blind

Surgeon working on patient in school classroom Villagers that have had surgery today Women smiling after cataract surgery

Over 750 patients treated and 90 cataract surgeries completed in Buhweju, Uganda. Amigos and Doctors on Mission are restoring sight—and hope.

Preventable blindness should not be a life sentence,” said Michael E. Ryer, CEO of Amigos Internacionales. “For just $50, we can restore someone’s sight—and their future.” — Michael E.Ryer

COMMERCE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the remote district of Buhweju in southwestern Uganda, over 750 patients have received life-changing medical care in just two days—part of a weeklong medical mission led by Amigos Internacionales and Doctors on Mission International.The camp, which includes free eye exams, prescription glasses, and cataract surgeries, is a direct response to Uganda’s pressing eye care crisis. So far, 90 cataract surgeries have been performed, with a goal of reaching 300 by week’s end. The team also plans to distribute more than 1,000 pairs of eyeglasses to children and adults in need.“Preventable blindness should not be a life sentence,” said Michael E. Ryer, CEO of Amigos Internacionales. “For just $50, we can restore someone’s sight—and their future.”Eye Care in CrisisCataracts remain the leading cause of blindness in Uganda, yet access to surgical treatment is rare in rural areas like Buhweju. Without vision, individuals are often forced to abandon school, work, and caregiving, further deepening poverty.This collaborative mission addresses that need head-on by mobilizing a global team of volunteer surgeons, optometrists, nurses, and spiritual leaders, all working side by side with local Ugandan clinicians.Faith Meets HealingThe mission provides more than physical healing. Patients also receive spiritual encouragement, prayer, and the message of Christ’s love—a core value of both Amigos and Doctors on Mission.“Restoring sight is a miracle, but restoring hope is the true mission,” said a volunteer chaplain on site.Join the MissionThis work is only possible through the support of donors, churches, and volunteers. A single donation of $50 can restore someone’s vision—and transform a family’s future.📍 To donate, volunteer, or learn more, visit: www.amigosii.org/donate About Amigos InternacionalesAmigos Internacionales is a faith-driven nonprofit dedicated to holistic health and humanitarian development across underserved regions. Through its Missionpoint Medical Camps, the organization provides essential medical services, promotes spiritual transformation, and empowers local communities for long-term impact.Contact:Amigos Internacionales📧 info@amigosii.org

Doctors on mission Inc. partners with Amigos Internacionales on a 3 day medical camp in Uganda.

