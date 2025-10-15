MyPhysicianPlan Launches Essential Comprehensive Travel Plan, Affordable Medical Coverage for International Visitors

Affordable travel health plan with unlimited primary care and customizable coverage for short or long stays in the U.S. — no waiting, no hassle.

Great option for international visitors. I used it for my in-laws during their 3-month stay. They traveled across the U.S. stress free with no worries about healthcare.” — MyPhysicianPlan Member

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyPhysicianPlan is proud to introduce the Essential Travel Plan , a flexible health insurance solution tailored for international visitors spending time in the United States. Whether traveling for a short visit or an extended stay, individuals can now access meaningful, affordable care that fits their unique needs.This new offering blends unlimited primary care access with customizable emergency coverage, making it a cost-effective alternative to traditional high-premium travel insurance. The Essential Travel Plan is designed for travelers seeking reliable care and coverage that prioritize what matters most.Unlike traditional travel insurance plans that depend on providers to file time-consuming claims, MyPhysicianPlan takes a provider-friendly approach. We handle all paperwork and payment logistics in-house, ensuring providers are paid promptly and reliably. This seamless process creates a better care experience for both patients and providers.Highlights of the Plan Include:- Unlimited access to MyPhysicianPlan primary care providers with zero deductible costs for visits- Emergency and hospitalization coverage options ranging from $50K to $200K depending on traveler preference- Access to a trusted national provider network for urgent care, specialists, and emergency services- No waiting period for basic services and instant access after enrollment- Transparent, upfront pricing with monthly and full-stay payment options availableVisitors can learn more and enroll directly at www.myphysicianplan.com/travel or reach out via email at support@myphysicianplan.com or phone at 844 200 6999.

