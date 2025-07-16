MyPhysicianPlan Launches Health Plan for F-1/J-1 Visa Students, Expanding Affordable Primary Care Access in the U.S.

MyPhysicianPlan introduces a new health plan for F-1/J-1 students, offering zero-cost primary care, pre-existing condition coverage, and nationwide access.

Our goal is to remove the complexity and cost barriers that often prevent international students from accessing care” — MyPhysicianPlan

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyPhysicianPlan is proud to announce the launch of its International Student Health Plan, a tailored health insurance solution designed to support the unique needs of international students studying in the United States.This new plan aims to bridge critical gaps in access, affordability, and healthcare navigation by combining tech-enabled primary care, nationwide provider access, and a streamlined enrollment experience. The International Student Plan is now open for enrollment in advance of the 2025–2026 academic year.Key Features of the International Student Plan Include:Nationwide Access: 90% coverage through the United Healthcare Global Network, with access to trusted providers across the U.S.Zero-Deductible Primary Care: Unlimited primary care visits with no deductible cost, plus mental health, outpatient, and inpatient coverage.Robust Coverage: Up to $500,000 in accident and medical expenses, with full coverage for emergency medical evacuation and repatriation.Inclusive from Day One: Coverage for pre-existing conditions begins immediately, ensuring continuous access to care.Tailored for Visa Holders: Specifically designed for F-1 and J-1 Visa students and their eligible dependents.A Trusted Partner for International Student Support:Meets Waiver Standards: While not ACA-compliant, the plan is accepted at many institutions with flexible waiver criteria.Student-Centered Experience: Streamlined onboarding and 24/7 support ensure a smooth experience for international students.Institutional Collaboration: MyPhysicianPlan is working directly with universities to ensure plan details are accessible during orientation, visa issuance, and enrollment periods.How Students & Universities Can Get Started:Students: Enroll online at myphysicianplan.com/international-student-plan/ Universities: Contact our support team for waiver documentation, plan summaries, and partnership opportunitiesAdvisors: Share our brochure during I-20 issuance, pre-arrival orientation, or insurance waiver outreachAbout MyPhysicianPlan:MyPhysicianPlan enables high quality care through an intelligent healthcare platform and innovative payment plans. We offer flexible health care options for everyone to have access to premium care with lower out of pocket fees. MyPhysicianPlan offers plans for U.S. Residents, international visitors, and international students.

