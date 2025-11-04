MyPhysicianPlan Closes Seed Round Supported by NJEDA to Expand Healthcare Access Nationwide

MyPhysicianPlan Logo

MyPhysicianPlan offers smart healthcare choice for international travellers and students, small businesses and individuals

This round validates our mission to remove barriers and make quality care affordable for all. NJEDA’s support enables us to scale our technology and partnerships faster than ever.” — Ramdev Regulapati, Co-Founder and CEO

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyPhysicianPlan , Inc., a New Jersey–based health-tech company revolutionizing accessible, affordable healthcare, announced it has closed its Seed Round in October 2025, backed by private investors and a matching investment from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) through the Angel Match Program.The funding will accelerate MyPhysicianPlan’s mission to make premium healthcare at affordable prices accessible to everyone—including small-business employees, gig workers, and international visitors to the U.S.“This round validates our mission to remove barriers and make quality care affordable for all,” said Ramdev Regulapati, Co-Founder and CEO of MyPhysicianPlan. “NJEDA’s support enables us to scale our technology and partnerships faster than ever.”“Our vision is to simplify healthcare with automation and transparency,” added Gaurav Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO. “This investment allows us to expand nationwide, building on our success in New Jersey.”Company Highlights700 + Primary Care Practices in network across 30 + statesComprehensive plans with premium primary care services are also availableFully automated digital platform offering instant enrollment for members and immediate payments to providersAffordable plans for individuals, businesses, and travelers starting at $75 per monthThe Seed Round proceeds will be used to:Strengthen technology infrastructure and provider networkIntegrate with payroll and benefits platformsExpand employer and travel insurance offeringsIncrease marketing and affiliate partnershipsAbout MyPhysicianPlanMyPhysicianPlan, Inc. provides flexible, subscription-based healthcare plans that make primary care, diagnostics, and prescriptions affordable and accessible for all. The company is headquartered in New Jersey and serves members nationwide.Learn more at https://myphysicianplan.com Media ContactMyPhysicianPlan PR Team✉ support@myphysicianplan.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.