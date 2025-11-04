Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,002 in the last 365 days.

MyPhysicianPlan Closes Seed Round Supported by NJEDA to Expand Healthcare Access Nationwide

Providers Empower the Communities they work in to receive care

MyPhysicianPlan

MyPhysicianPlan Logo

MyPhysicianPlan offers smart healthcare choice for international travellers and students, small businesses and individuals

This round validates our mission to remove barriers and make quality care affordable for all. NJEDA’s support enables us to scale our technology and partnerships faster than ever.”
— Ramdev Regulapati, Co-Founder and CEO
NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyPhysicianPlan, Inc., a New Jersey–based health-tech company revolutionizing accessible, affordable healthcare, announced it has closed its Seed Round in October 2025, backed by private investors and a matching investment from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) through the Angel Match Program.

The funding will accelerate MyPhysicianPlan’s mission to make premium healthcare at affordable prices accessible to everyone—including small-business employees, gig workers, and international visitors to the U.S.

“This round validates our mission to remove barriers and make quality care affordable for all,” said Ramdev Regulapati, Co-Founder and CEO of MyPhysicianPlan. “NJEDA’s support enables us to scale our technology and partnerships faster than ever.”

“Our vision is to simplify healthcare with automation and transparency,” added Gaurav Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO. “This investment allows us to expand nationwide, building on our success in New Jersey.”

Company Highlights
700 + Primary Care Practices in network across 30 + states
Comprehensive plans with premium primary care services are also available
Fully automated digital platform offering instant enrollment for members and immediate payments to providers
Affordable plans for individuals, businesses, and travelers starting at $75 per month

The Seed Round proceeds will be used to:
Strengthen technology infrastructure and provider network
Integrate with payroll and benefits platforms
Expand employer and travel insurance offerings
Increase marketing and affiliate partnerships

About MyPhysicianPlan

MyPhysicianPlan, Inc. provides flexible, subscription-based healthcare plans that make primary care, diagnostics, and prescriptions affordable and accessible for all. The company is headquartered in New Jersey and serves members nationwide.
Learn more at https://myphysicianplan.com

Media Contact
MyPhysicianPlan PR Team
✉ support@myphysicianplan.com
🌐 https://myphysicianplan.com

MyPhysicianPlan Team
MyPhysicianPlan Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MyPhysicianPlan Closes Seed Round Supported by NJEDA to Expand Healthcare Access Nationwide

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more