Cloudticity Powers MiHIN to Cut Manual Oversight by 80% With Real-Time Compliance

MiHIN Cloud Environment Transformed Into Fully Managed, HIPAA-compliant, AWS Ecosystem

Cloudticity is on top of what the healthcare industry needs, and they're already preparing to deliver it before I even realize that I need it.” — Oliver Strong, Chief Technology & Security Officer, MiHIN

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudticity , healthcare’s digital enablement partner, implemented solutions for the Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) to help them shift from merely sustaining infrastructure to championing value-based care and community wellbeing. MiHIN is the state-designated entity for health information exchange in Michigan, creating the technology and resources needed to facilitate the legal and secure sharing of patient information between authorized healthcare providers.Cloudticity’s Oxygen platform now automates almost 3,000 HIPAA and HITRUST checks for MiHIN, provides real-time compliance dashboards and reduces manual oversight by 80%. MiHIN has migrated all of its on-premises workloads to the cloud, adopting serverless architectures and auto-scaling to optimize cost and performance. Oxygen supports 146 global compliance frameworks, and continues to grow that number.“We’re proud that Cloudticity Oxygen has been able to deliver transformative, secure, and reliable resources for MiHIN, " said Gerry Miller, CEO of Cloudticity. “This is exactly what we intend for this platform to do: help IT leaders offload IT operations, security, and compliance so they can free up internal resources and focus on innovation.”Every day, MiHIN’s platform monitors and routes information for more than 13 million patient-provider relationships, involving over 50,000 unique providers and 4,500 distinct care entities actively engaged in care. Prior to the cloud, every MiHIN application ran on its own hardware, requiring ongoing maintenance and significant capital investment for upgrades. The IT team was focused on patching servers and troubleshooting hardware, rather than driving innovation in clinical workflows. MiHIN faced a critical decision: invest heavily in hardware updates or migrate to the cloud. The cloud emerged as the clear solution for MiHIN’s most salient needs: scalability, security, and cost efficiency.The organization now focuses on driving patient-centric innovation and measurable clinical impact, rather than cutting IT costs and maintaining compliance. MiHIN’s teams develop new application features and functionality that improve customer and patient experience at a much larger scale and faster speed, positioning it as an innovator in the health information exchange (HIE) space.“The sheer volume of work that I would have without Cloudticity would force me to double both my dev-ops and my security team,” says Oliver Strong, Chief Technology & Security Officer, MiHIN. “Cloudticity is on top of what the healthcare industry needs, and they're already preparing to deliver it before I even realize that I need it.”Additionally, the cloud empowers MiHIN to leverage novel technologies like graph databases (powered by Amazon Neptune), to extract deeper insights from previously fragmented healthcare data. This has paved the way for integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs), further unlocking the potential for data-driven insights.Beyond technical guidance, Cloudticity facilitated a crucial cultural shift for MiHIN, mitigating resistance and fostering skill transfer. Their deep understanding of both healthcare and cloud environments empowered MiHIN to fully leverage AWS.To learn more about how this powerful partnership transformed MiHIN from a traditional HIE into a healthcare innovator, championing value-based care and community wellbeing, read the full case study About CloudticityCloudticity is healthcare’s digital enablement partner. We build and manage healthcare cloud environments across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud for what’s next. We automate regulatory compliance like HITRUST and HIPAA, streamline data sharing, and create AI-ready solutions that drive innovation without slowing you down. Trusted by healthcare organizations nationwide, Cloudticity delivers expert cloud engineering and continuous compliance so you can focus on advancing care — not managing infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.cloudticity.com About MiHINMichigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is the state-designated entity for health information exchange in Michigan, creating the technology and resources needed to facilitate the legal and secure sharing of patient information between authorized healthcare providers. MiHIN represents a growing network of public and private organizations working to overcome data sharing barriers, reduce costs, and ultimately advance the health of Michigan’s population.

