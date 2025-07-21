EPEX Teases the Final Chapter of Their Youth Trilogy with a Pre-Release Single, 'Picasso'

Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just days ahead of the release of their upcoming album Youth Chapter 3 : ROMANTIC YOUTH, EPEX has released a pre-release single, “ Picasso ,” with an accompanying music video. This synth-hip-hop single is meant to emulate Pablo Picasso’s artistry in the way that it expresses a desire to break boundaries and to create something new in every moment, especially in dark moments.Youth Chapter 3 : ROMANTIC YOUTH is EPEX’s third full-length album, and it will be released on July 28th at 6:00 PM KST. It is the final chapter in EPEX’s Youth album series, following Youth Chapter 2 : YOUTH DEFICIENCY (November 2024) and Youth Chapter 1 : YOUTH DAYS (April 2024), both of which surpassed 200,000 copies in their first week of sales.“We’re already releasing our third full-length album, and this album contains many good songs that we confidently feel are the strongest among all the full albums we’ve released so far. I’m very excited to present amazing performances to our fans and wrap up the Youth series on a good note. I hope many people will make pleasant memories by listening to our new album this summer.” A-MIN, member of EPEXThe final chapter of EPEX’s Youth album series will continue the narrative storyline set forth in the previous albums and center around the romantic and emotional journey of embracing one’s moments of deficiency and welcoming the new ones that follow. The members of EPEX hope that the album will offer comfort to everyone, especially those in their youth, discovering romance and growing into their own personal journeys.ABOUT EPEXEPEX (이펙스) is currently promoting under C9 Entertainment, with members WISH, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. They debuted on June 8, 2021, with the 1st EP, BIPOLAR Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety.After performing the title track, “Lock Down”, of their first EP, for SBS MTV's “THE SHOW” they were nominated for 1st place just 15 days after their debut, making them one of the most anticipated groups of 2021. EPEX achieved the No.1 album sales among K-POP idols who debuted in 2021 and were chosen as a global super rookie in the ‘Hanteo Global K-pop Report’ released by Hanteo Chart, standing up as a fourth-generation group representative. Most recently, EPEX was nominated for the Next Icon Award at the 2025 Newsis K-Expo and the Male Group Popularity Award at the 2025 K-World Dream Awards, proving their impact and presence as a global artist once again.AWARDS● 2024 Seoul Success Awards - K-pop Grand Award● 2023 Heart Dream Awards - Next Leader Award● 2023 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards - Male Idol Rising Star Award● 2022 The 30th Hanteo Music Awards - Emerging Artist Award● 2022 Asia Model Awards - Rising Star Award● The 31st High1 Seoul Music Awards - Rookie of the Year Award● 2021 The 29th Hanteo Music Awards - Rookie Award● The 29th Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards - Rookie of the Year Award● The 5th Korea’s 2021 Youth Day Ambassador

EPEX(이펙스) - 피카소 M/V (Vertical Version Only)

