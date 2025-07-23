ZEROBASEONE Makes a Slam Dunk With New Pre-Release Single

Photo Credit: WAKEONE Photo Credit: WAKEONE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The K-pop fifth-generation all-stars, ZEROBASEONE, have released a new single, “ SLAM DUNK ,” ahead of the release of their upcoming first full album, NEVER SAY NEVER. The release of “SLAM DUNK” comes shortly after ZEROBASEONE’s fifth mini album, BLUE PARADISE (February 2025). The fifth mini album was the group’s first U.S. physical album, which led to ZEROBASEONE making their Billboard 200 Chart debut at No. 28, the highest Billboard 200 chart position of any fifth-generation K-pop group. BLUE PARADISE also landed the group in six other Billboard charts: Billboard’s Emerging Artists and World Album Charts (both at #1), and high-ranking spots on the Top Current Album Sales, Top Album Sales, Independent Albums, and on Billboard Artist 100 chart."SLAM DUNK" is an EDM and hip-hop track that provides listeners with the thrill, speed, and rhythm of the basketball court. ZEROBASEONE’s vocals harmonize with the actual sounds of a basketball dribbling and the fricative sound of sneakers on a court in order to provide another layer of realism to the track. Fans of ZEROBASEONE, or better known as ZEROSE, have long anticipated the group’s first full-length album, NEVER SAY NEVER, and “SLAM DUNK” will set the tone of what their listeners can expect upon its release.ZEROBASEONE builds excitement for the track with dynamic posters featuring the members in basketball uniforms, striking game-ready poses. Styled like a starting lineup, the poster conveys their fierce determination, reinforced by the phrase “IT AIN’T OVER TILL IT’S OVER” emblazoned across the poster. With this bold message, the group is set to deliver an unstoppable wave of charm through “SLAM DUNK.”The nine-member group’s first full album, NEVER SAY NEVER, is set to be released at 6 PM KST on September 1 worldwide. The U.S. physical album will also be available for purchase at major retailers starting September 5th. Meanwhile, pre-orders for the album NEVER SAY NEVER, including pre-release single “SLAM DUNK,” began on July 21st for worldwide orders through U.S. major retailers such as Target, Barnes & Noble, KPOP NARA, and Amazon. The U.S. exclusive versions offer two versions: the ‘ICON Version’ photobook and a Digipack version. Adding to the excitement, ZEROBASEONE will perform “SLAM DUNK” at KCON LA 2025 and give viewers a sneak peek of what they can anticipate in their upcoming album.Since their debut in 2023, the group has been working diligently to connect with their fans around the world and has taken over major global stages. In July 2024, they performed and met their fans in the United States at The GRAMMY Museum:Global Spin Live, followed by their performance at SUMMER SONIC 2024 in August in Japan, the biggest urban music festival in Japan. The group’s first world tour, TIMELESS WORLD, in 2024 attracted over 140,000 fans across eight regions, solidifying their position as the “Fifth-Generation K-pop Icon” and meeting their fans in Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Macau, and Japan’s Aichi and Kanagawa.The group is also set to embark on their second world tour, HERE & NOW, across seven regions, kicking off on October 3rd in Seoul.ABOUT ZEROBASEONESince their debut, ZEROBASEONE has made history as the first K-pop group to achieve million-seller status with all five of their albums—including their debut—within the first week of release. Their explosive success has earned them the title of one of the top new artists of the year by Japan’s Oricon, and they continue to expand their global influence. In February 2025, their first Japanese album PREZENT achieved platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan, with over 250,000 units shipped in just two weeks, further cementing their presence on the world stage.In April 2025, ZEROBASEONE achieved a groundbreaking U.S. debut, with their first U.S. physical album of BLUE PARADISE, reaching No.28 on the Billboard 200 — the highest chart position of any fifth-generation K-pop group. The album also landed on Billboard’s six other charts claiming the top spot on both Billboard’s Emerging Artists and World Albums charts.ZEROBASEONE, widely referred to as ZB1, was formed through BOYS PLANET, Mnet’s hit K-pop boy group debut project that captivated audiences when it aired in February 2023. The show dominated TV ratings in South Korea for ten consecutive weeks and garnered over 50 million cumulative online views worldwide. Throughout its broadcast, BOYS PLANET received votes from 184 countries and regions, with a staggering 15 billion total votes cast by 6.8 million fans, affectionately known as Star Creators.From this global phenomenon, nine standout members—SUNG HAN BIN, KIM JI WOONG, ZHANG HAO, SEOK MATTHEW, KIM TAE RAE, RICKY, KIM GYU VIN, PARK GUN WOOK, and HAN YU JIN—rose to the top and made their official debut on July 10, 2023, with their first mini album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The group name, ZEROBASEONE, represents a “glorious beginning” from zero to one, symbolizing the members’ commitment to a bold and free journey, evolving from incompleteness to unity, together with their fans, ZEROSE.ZEROBASEONE is managed by WAKEONE under CJ ENM, South Korea’s leading entertainment company.

ZEROBASEONE (제로베이스원) 'SLAM DUNK' MV

