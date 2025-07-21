Author Michael Falkow Debuts Gripping Political Thriller Desert Storm

Michael Falkow, Author Desert Storm

Available Now on Amazon in Paperback, Hardcover, and Kindle; Audiobook Coming Soon on Audible

I wanted to create a story that feels authentic yet cinematic, grounded in real-world geopolitics while delivering the tension of an action thriller.” — M. Falkow

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and filmmaker Michael Falkow announces the release of his debut novel, Desert Storm, a high-stakes political thriller that plunges readers into a world of covert off-the-books operations, buried truths, and the cost of uncovering secrets too dangerous to stay hidden. The book is now available on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle formats, with the audiobook slated for release soon on Audible.Desert Storm follows an unauthorized mission gone wrong, a lone survivor under interrogation, and a journalist chasing whispers of defunct government programs. As investigators dig deeper into what was supposed to be a routine black ops mission, they discover missing files, altered transcripts, and the chilling realization that something — or someone — is still out there. The story weaves together espionage, political corruption, and the human toll of power struggles in a narrative that keeps readers on edge until the final page.“This book explores the shadowy intersection of politics, technology, conspiracy, and the lengths people will go to control a narrative,” said Falkow. “I wanted to create a story that feels authentic yet cinematic, grounded in real-world geopolitics while delivering the tension of a thriller.”Falkow, known for his work in film and television, brings his storytelling expertise to the page, crafting a fast-paced and immersive experience for readers who enjoy thrillers in the vein of Robert Ludlum, Jason Matthews, or Daniel Silva.Availability: Desert Storm is available now on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions. The audiobook version will launch soon on Audible.About the Author:Michael Falkow is an award-winning writer and actor with a background in theatre, film and television. Desert Storm is his debut novel, combining his passion for storytelling with his fascination for geopolitics and human resilience under pressure. As a writer Falkow is currently working on a number of screenplays, including the true stories of baseball great Carlos Peña, Kentucky Derby winner "Winning Colors", and the true crime dark comedy "The King of Sicily" about the DFJ Italia scam in the 1990s.

