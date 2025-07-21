Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Sugar Land

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Sugar Land.The location, owned and operated by Bo Bradshaw and Rasheek Johnson, began serving the community on July 14, 2025. Bo is a Texas native with a background in chemical engineering, insurance, and procurement. He brings his industry expertise to support clients, including those with long-term care needs. Rasheek, originally from Louisiana, has over a decade of experience providing therapeutic massage and has now shifted his focus to senior care. Through Senior Helpers of Sugar Land, they will offer a wide range of services to help individuals age safely and comfortably at home—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“I wanted to be part of a company that cares for seniors just like I did for my grandmother—like family. Our entire purpose is to better the lives of seniors, their families, and our employees while providing superior care.” – Bo BradshawSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Bo was inspired to open Senior Helpers of Sugar Land after serving as his grandmother’s caregiver. That experience left a lasting impact and fueled his desire to ease the burden on other families, navigating similar situations. Rasheek’s motivation comes from caring for his own mother, who is battling cancer and Alzheimer’s. He opened the business in her honor. Both owners are personally committed to improving the lives of seniors and their families through compassionate, informed care.“I want to take what I’ve learned in caring for my mom, and what my dad taught me, and use that knowledge to make the lives of other seniors and their families better. I know how hard it is to have a parent going through advanced aging, and if I can help others through that process, then I’ve done some good in this world.” – Rasheek JohnsonSenior Helpers of Sugar Land offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Bo and Rasheek are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Their passion for improving the lives of seniors and those around them makes them perfect candidates for us. We’re excited to see their business grow and more Sugar Land residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Sugar Land is located at 4907 Sandhill Dr #F, Sugar Land, TX 77479.To contact the office, call (346) 420-5056 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/tx/sugar-land/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

