Payarc Earns HIPAA Certification, Expands Payment Capabilities to Healthcare Industry

HIPAA compliance enables Payarc to support healthcare organizations with secure, efficient, and fully compliant payment processing.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payarc, trusted by partners for its hands-on support and flexible payment infrastructure, announced today they are officially HIPAA certified. The certification enables Payarc to securely process payments for any healthcare organization, including hospitals, dental practices, clinics, veterinary offices, and medical billing companies.With certification under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, Payarc meets strict standards for handling protected health information. Healthcare providers can now use Payarc’s payment solutions with confidence that patient data remains secure and compliant.“Security and trust are essential in healthcare,” said Zachary Martinez, CEO of Payarc. “This certification gives healthcare organizations the peace of mind that their patients’ data is protected while offering a modern, efficient way to collect payments.”Payarc’s HIPAA-compliant solutions support in-person, mobile and online transactions. These tools help simplify collections, reduce administrative friction and improve the patient experience — all while maintaining full compliance with federal privacy regulations.The certification expands Payarc’s reach across the healthcare sector, making it easier for providers to access technology that adapts to the way they operate.For healthcare software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms and independent software vendors (ISVs), Payarc provides developer-friendly APIs, webhooks and drop-in SDKs that embed secure, HIPAA-compliant payment processing solutions. Their turnkey integrations shorten development time, lower compliance burdens and let SaaS teams offer efficient payment experiences without handling sensitive card or patient data.About PayarcAt Payarc, we believe every moment is an opportunity to move your business forward. That’s why we lead with people offering real support, customizable technology, and full white-label control that puts you in charge. We’re not just your payment processor; we’re your partner. Because when you win, we win.For more information, visit www.payarc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.