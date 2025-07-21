Special Investigating Unit on North West Development Corporation investigation including More Tokiso Security Services CC Contracts

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation 270 of 2025, amending Proclamation 30 of 2019 to expand the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) probe into the North West Development Corporation (NWDC). The amendment specifically authorises the SIU to investigate contracts awarded to Tokiso Security Services CC to provide security services to the NWDC and other provincial government entities.

The original proclamation had empowered the SIU to investigate maladministration related to the establishment of Tokiso Security Services as a subsidiary of the NWDC. The new amendment extends this mandate to examine all contracts where Tokiso Security Services CC was appointed to render security services to the NWDC, provincial departments, public entities, and government business enterprises in the North West Province.

The expansion of the investigation scope will allow the SIU to determine whether the security service contracts were awarded appropriately and if any irregularities, maladministration, or financial losses to the state occurred during the procurement process. The SIU will investigate whether proper procedures were followed in appointing Tokiso Security Services CC and whether any officials, employees, or service providers acted improperly. Additionally, the amendment extends the investigation period to include conduct up to the date of the proclamation’s publication on 18 July 2025.

The original Proclamation (R.30 of 2019) also authorised the SIU to investigate irregularities in contracts associated with the NWDC, including the Youth Enterprise Combo implemented by MVEST Trust, security services provided by Naphtronics (Pty) Ltd, and the purchase of the Christiana Hotel and Game Farm.

Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption, and fraud, the SIU is committed to identifying systemic failures and recommending measures to prevent future losses.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

Under the SIU Act, the SIU is also authorised to initiate a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to address any wrongdoing identified during its investigation resulting from acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

