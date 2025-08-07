Premier Lazarus Mokgosi on assessment of progress of under-performing schools in North West

North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi accompanied by MEC for Education, Viola Motsumi visited Milner Secondary School in the City of Matlosana Local Municipality for an interactive session with Principals and School Governing Bodies of under-performing schools in Dr Kenneth Kaunda District.

The visit forms part of ongoing efforts by government to assist under-performing schools to develop measures, strategies and remedial action plans that will assist them to improve their performance. The session also focused on tracking performance for both term 1 and term 2 to swiftly attend to challenges impeding all schools performing below the targeted threshold.

MEC Motsumi says of the two hundred and thirty schools in the District, nine performed below the targeted threshold of seventy percent averaging between fifty and sixty-eight percent in the 2024 National Senior Certificate Examinations. She says various measures are being implemented to cover the lost ground.

"We have noticed a slight decline in our mid-year examinations hence these intervention measures. This District has a potential to produce good quality results that can make them and the province shine. The problem of inconsistent performance should be addressed with immediate effect" maintains MEC Motsumi.

With only two weeks left before preparatory examinations Premier Mokgosi says the intervention measures employed by the Department to improve learner performance are encouraging.

"As the provincial government we support all these measures. The Department must put all the stops in ensuring that all the resources are mobilized to assist both teachers and learners prepare thoroughly for the upcoming examinations. Critically all mechanisms must be activated to provide support and monitor progress in the remaining quarters of this academic year" insists Premier Mokgosi.

The visit by Premier Mokgosi follows MEC Motsumi's interactive session with teachers and management of various schools at Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati grappling learner performance. The sessions will extend to both Ngaka Modiri Molema and Bojanala Platinum Districts.

