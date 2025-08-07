Minister Aaron Motsoaledi participates in World Breastfeeding Week Webinar, 7 Aug
Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, will on Thursday, 07 August participate in the World Breastfeeding Awareness Week Webinar as part of a series of activities to raise awareness about the significance of breastfeeding as crucial for child survival, health and development.
A lack of breastfeeding is associated with increased risks of illness and mortality for infants. Minister Motsoaledi will be joined by provincial Health MECs, representatives of stakeholders like World Health Organization, UNICEF and Academic Institutions, and he will use the webinar to reinforce the government`s commitment to address the country`s declining rates of exclusive breastfeeding.
Members of the media are invited to join as follows:
Date: Thursday, 07 August 2025
Time: 14h00
Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dDhGw- vRQeKjvDnutjhxEw#/registration
For more information and media enquiries, please contact:
Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 072 432 3792
E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za
Mr Sello Lediga
Health Ministry Spokesperson
Cell: 082 353 9859
E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.