Sport, Arts and Culture on collection of media accreditation for Women's Day commemoration in Tzaneen

Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the 2025 National Women's Day Commemoration are advised to collect their accreditation cards.

The 2025 Women's Day Commemoration will take place on Saturday, 9 August 2025 at Nkowankowa Stadium, outside Tzaneen, Mopani District, in Limpopo Province.

Accreditation collection details:

Venue: Tivumbeni Training College, Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality, Limpopo

Day 1: Thursday, 07 August 2025 (10h00-16h00)

Day 2: Friday, 08 August 2025 (10h00-18h00)

Day 3: Saturday, 09 August 2025 (07h00-10h00)

Required documents for collection:

Note: Drones will not be allowed in the stadium on 09 August.

Enquiries:

Mr Madimetja Moleba

Cell: 066 301 4675

