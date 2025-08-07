Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,822 in the last 365 days.

Sport, Arts and Culture on collection of media accreditation for Women's Day commemoration in Tzaneen

Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the 2025 National Women's Day Commemoration are advised to collect their accreditation cards.

The 2025 Women's Day Commemoration will take place on Saturday, 9 August 2025 at Nkowankowa Stadium, outside Tzaneen, Mopani District, in Limpopo Province.

Accreditation collection details:
Venue: Tivumbeni Training College, Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality, Limpopo

  • Day 1: Thursday, 07 August 2025 (10h00-16h00)

  • Day 2: Friday, 08 August 2025 (10h00-18h00)

  • Day 3: Saturday, 09 August 2025 (07h00-10h00)

Required documents for collection:

Note: Drones will not be allowed in the stadium on 09 August.

Enquiries:
Mr Madimetja Moleba
Cell: 066 301 4675

#GovZAUpdate

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sport, Arts and Culture on collection of media accreditation for Women's Day commemoration in Tzaneen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more