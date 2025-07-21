'A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS' NATIONAL TOUR BRINGS THRILLS, SKILLS, AND HOLIDAY CHEER TO MORE THAN 30 U.S. CITIES

Rolla bolla and unicycle performer Jonathan Rinny. Hair suspension artist and world record holder Leila Noone performs.

Elite Circus Artists, World Record-Holders, and Viral Performers from Around the Globe Light Up the Stage in This Family-Friendly Holiday Spectacle

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ho-ho-hold on to your seats! MagicSpace Entertainment’sA Magical Cirque Christmas returns in 2025 for a very merry national tour, bringing its high-flying holiday variety show to more than 30 cities across the U.S.—including major stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, San Diego, and beyond. Loaded with nostalgia, charm, comedy, music, and magic, A Magical Cirque Christmas showcases the world’s top cirque talent and takes audiences on a dazzling, winter wonderland journey, immersing them in the spirit of the season with a feel-good, holiday soundtrack featuring modern versions of popular Christmas classics. The show makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure, or group outing. Tickets go on sale July 25. For tickets, tour dates, and more information, visit www.magicalcirquechristmas.com In A Magical Cirque Christmas, the cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists and aerialists will mesmerize, twist, flip, and push the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied and human potential knows no limits. The performers are supported by a captivating musical score that will tug at your heartstrings, elevate your spirit and have you tapping your foot and singing along to hit Christmas songs in the ultimate variety extravaganza. The festive show entertains audiences of all ages during an evening of spectacular feats, acrobatic antics, and magical performances complete with holiday hilarity and music.The acts returning for the 2025 tour include audience favorites Jonathan Rinny (rolla bolla and unicycle performer), hair suspension artist and world record holder Leila Noone, juggler Christopher Stoinev, MC and magician Mark Clearview, and acrobats Duo Metta (Laura Lebron & Joseph Gray). New additions to the cast include world record holder for the jaw hang, Morgan Barbour, and elite contortionist Hannah Finn:• Rinny, a fourth-generation circus performer making his return to A Magical Cirque Christmas, began his career in his family’s Argentine circus at age five. Now an acclaimed Rola Bola and unicycle artist, he’s wowed audiences worldwide, including a “best act” nod from AGT’s Simon Cowell.• Noone, a four-time American Ninja Warrior competitor and Guinness World Record holder, is ecstatic to return to the national tour of A Magical Cirque Christmas. She is known for her versatile performances and her role in the contemporary circus company Cirque Vida, based in Austin, TX.• Las Vegas resident Stoinev is a fifth-generation circus performer who started juggling at the age of five and hasn't stopped ever since. At eight years old, he was invited to perform at Premier Rampe, an International Circus Festival hosted in Monaco.• Clearview, an internationally acclaimed magician and mentalist, has performed for stars like Neil Patrick Harris and appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. A former Canada’s Got Talent finalist who earned the Golden Buzzer and $25,000 cash prize, is also a world record holder. He now hosts NYC’s popular MAGIC, UNLOCKED.• Duo Metta’s Lebron and Gray met during acrobatic training in Costa Rica, where they built a strong bond over their mutual love for advanced acrobatics. They perform as a duo in Las Vegas and internationally, blending technical precision with artistic flair.• Barbour specializes in iron jaw, aerial ladder, and lyra. In 2024 she set the world record for “Heaviest Weight Held By Teeth Right-Side Up (387lbs).” She’s performed on five continents, in shows such as America’s Got Talent, Giffords Circus, Kazakh State Circus, and Circo de Natal do Coliseu dos Recreios.• Finn specializes in a one-of-a-kind spinning cube act. Known for rare skills like foot archery and the Marinelli Bend, she blends fluid movement with sculptural precision. With nearly two decades of experience, she has performed around the world for Harry Styles, The Roundhouse, The Box Soho, Glastonbury Festival, and more.“Absolutely fantastic show. We took our six and three-year-olds and all had the best time,” said a happy reviewer after the Charlotte performance last year. “We will be making this a yearly Christmas tradition!” Another reviewer said, “Great for the whole family. The cast is incredibly talented. Mark keeps everyone laughing between the exciting acts.”Attendees of all ages at A Magical Cirque Christmas will delight in the graceful, flexible, and hypnotic acrobatics, stunning gravity-defying performances and high-flying aerial artists, as well as many more surprises.The U.S. tour schedule includes:November 15 | Ft. Myers, FL | Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts HallNovember 16 | Clearwater, FL | Ruth Eckerd HallNovember 18 | Richmond, VA | Altria TheatreNovember 19 | Durham, NC | DPACNovember 20 | Orange Park, FL | Thrasher-Horne CenterNovember 21 | Greensboro, NC | Steven Tanger Center for the Performing ArtsNovember 22 | Chattanooga, TN | Soldiers and Sailors MemorialNovember 23 | Atlanta, GA | Fox TheatreNovember 25-30 | Chicago, IL | CIBC TheatreDecember 1 | Grand Rapids, MI | DeVos Performance HallDecember 3 | Toledo, OH | Stranahan TheaterDecember 4 | Columbus, OH | Palace TheatreDecember 5 | Detroit, MI | Fox TheatreDecember 6 | Cleveland, OH | State TheatreDecember 7 | Morristown, NJ | Mayo Performing Arts CenterDecember 9 | Nashville, TN | Fisher CenterDecember 10 | Champaign, IL | Virginia TheatreDecember 11 | Ft Wayne, IN | Embassy TheatreDecember 12 | Cincinnati, OH | Aronoff Center for the Arts - Proctor & GambleDecember 13 | Appleton, WI | Fox Cities PAC - Thrivent HallDecember 14 | Indianapolis, IN | Clowes Memorial HallDecember 16 | Duluth, MN | DECC AuditoriumDecember 17 | Ames, IA | Stephens AuditoriumDecember 18 | Omaha, NE | Orpheum TheaterDecember 19 | Sioux City, IA | Orpheum TheaterDecember 20 | Kansas City, MO | Music HallDecember 21 | Eau Claire, WI | The Pablo Center at the ConfluenceDecember 22 | Cedar Rapids, IA | Paramount TheatreDecember 23 | St. Louis, MO | Fox TheatreDecember 26 | Stockton, CA | Bob HopeDecember 27 | Cerritos, CA | Cerritos Center for the Performing ArtsDecember 28 | San Diego, CA | Balboa TheatreDecember 29 | Thousand Oaks, CA | Fred Kavli TheatreDecember 30 | Tempe, AZ | ASU GammageFor more information, visit www.MagicalCirqueChristmas.com . Celebrate the magic of the season and follow @AMagicalCirqueChristmas on Facebook and Instagram.About MagicSpace EntertainmentMagicSpace Entertainment, a LiveCo Company, is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing, and general management expertise. www.magicspace.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.