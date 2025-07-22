Best-Selling Author Jorge Perez to Host Book Event at 'Iconic' Book Soup in Los Angeles with Heather McDonald

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Book Soup, the iconic Sunset Strip bookstore, will host a special evening with Jorge Perez, best-selling author of The Shut the Fu*k Up Method*, on August 1st, 2025, joined by comedian and podcast star Heather McDonald.Known for his transformative approach to communication, silence, and self-mastery, Perez will share insights from his acclaimed book, which has already inspired thousands across the U.S. and Latin America. The evening will include a candid conversation, book signing, and Q&A.With a career spanning over two decades working alongside icons like Ricky Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jennifer Lopez, Perez offers a fresh, candid perspective on mastering the art of communication in a noisy world. His best-selling book has already transformed the lives of thousands across the U.S. and Latin America and now it’s your turn.The event will feature a conversation, a lively Q&A, and a book signing opportunity with Jorge Perez himself.Ready to take your communication to the next level? Join us for this unforgettable night of wisdom, humor, and Hollywood stories.Event Details:What: Jorge Perez in conversation, hosted by Heather McDonaldWhen: Friday, August 1, 2025 | 7:00 PMWhere: Book Soup, 8818 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CAAdmission: Free with RSVP | Book purchase recommended

