Redding Eye Doctors Explain How to Protect Corneal Transplant Results

REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corneal transplants have restored vision for countless individuals facing severe eye conditions, but achieving lasting success from the procedure depends heavily on proper post-operative care. Dr. Michael Sumsion and Dr. Sean Sumsion, board-certified ophthalmologists in Redding , advise corneal transplant patients to prioritize protecting their procedure results to maintain long-term eye health.A corneal transplant, also known as keratoplasty, involves replacing damaged or diseased corneal tissue with healthy donor tissue. This procedure is commonly performed for conditions such as keratoconus, Fuchs’ dystrophy, or corneal scarring from infections or injuries. While advancements in surgical techniques have significantly improved transplant success rates, Dr. Michael Sumsion and Dr. Sean Sumsion emphasize that aftercare is crucial for preserving vision and avoiding complications.The eye doctors at Riverside EyeCare Professionals outline several important measures to safeguard transplant results:• Medication Adherence: Patients are instructed to follow their prescribed eye drop regimen precisely. Anti-rejection and antibiotic drops help minimize inflammation and prevent infection, which are two major threats to transplant success.• Avoiding Eye Trauma: Even minor eye injuries can jeopardize procedure results. Protective eyewear and caution during physical activities are strongly advised during recovery and beyond.• Limiting Eye Strain: Resting the eyes, especially in the early weeks after surgery, can facilitate healing. Patients are encouraged to take frequent breaks from screens and avoid rubbing their eyes.• Regular Follow-Up Visits: Ongoing monitoring through comprehensive eye exams is critical to detect early signs of rejection or other issues.• Healthy Lifestyle Choices: Maintaining good general health—particularly managing conditions such as diabetes or autoimmune disorders—can help support eye healing and reduce the risk of complications.While corneal transplant surgery can be life-changing for many patients, Dr. Michael Sumsion and Dr. Sean Sumsion both note that it is only one part of the journey. Patients who are thoroughly educated on the importance of proper aftercare are the ones who typically enjoy the best and longest-lasting results.About Michael Sumsion, MDDr. Michael Sumsion is a board-certified ophthalmologist with decades of experience delivering advanced eye care. He earned his medical degree from the University of Utah and went on to complete his ophthalmology residency at the prestigious Mayo Clinic. Dr. Sumsion offers specialized expertise in cataract surgery and LASIK, along with comprehensive treatment for a wide range of eye conditions. He is an active member of several leading professional organizations, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, the California Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons, and the American Medical Association.About Sean Sumsion, MDDr. Sean Sumsion is a board-certified ophthalmologist with a strong background in clinical education and research. He previously served as a Resident Physician and Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center, where he authored and contributed to five peer-reviewed articles on ocular health. He also earned the prestigious Resident of the Year Award in 2016 from the institution. Demonstrating a commitment to global outreach, Dr. Sumsion also participated in a pediatric ophthalmology medical mission trip to Honduras. Today, he provides comprehensive eye care to patients in Redding as part of the Riverside EyeCare Professionals team.Dr. Michael Sumsion and Dr. Sean Sumsion are available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Michael Sumsion, Dr. Sean Sumsion, or Riverside EyeCare Professionals, please visit recp-eyemd.com.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.recp-eyemd.com/practice-news/redding-eye-doctors-explain-how-to-protect-corneal-transplant-results/ ###Riverside EyeCare Professionals2801 Park Marina DriveRedding, CA 96001(530) 244-2273Rosemont Media

