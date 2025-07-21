ATLANTA, GA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) joins Governor Brian P. Kemp in recognizing July 20–26, 2025, as Community Supervision Week. This annual observance honors the dedicated professionals who enhance public safety and support successful outcomes for individuals under community supervision across Georgia.

This year also marks a major milestone: 10 years of DCS advancing public safety and progress. Since its inception in 2015, the Department has redefined community supervision in Georgia through a unified, person-centered approach rooted in accountability and positive behavior change.

In a proclamation recognizing the occasion, Governor Kemp states in part, “DCS employees have been the Department's most valuable asset; their steadfast dedication to public service and unwavering commitment to excellence drive the Department's remarkable achievements.”

Over the past decade, DCS has implemented innovative supervision strategies, strengthened collaboration with local and state partners, and supported thousands of individuals on their path to live productive lives. These accomplishments are a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and commitment of our valued staff who advance DCS’s mission every day.

“At the heart of our success is the incredible work being done every day by our dedicated team of professionals,” said DCS Commissioner Michael W. Nail. “Every member plays a vital role in advancing our mission to enhance public safety and foster positive change. I’m honored to work alongside such a committed and compassionate group.”

During Community Supervision Week, we encourage all Georgians to reflect on the vital role community supervision professionals play in advancing public safety and second chances.

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, DCS protects and serves the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information about DCS, including annual reports and data dashboards, visit dcs.georgia.gov.