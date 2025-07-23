ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) proudly marks ten years of impact through its annual Day of Service, a statewide initiative showcasing the agency’s ongoing commitment to community support.

Since its inception, the Day of Service has united DCS employees around a shared mission of helping the communities they serve. This year’s milestone, themed “A Decade of Service,” celebrates a decade of compassion, generosity, and selfless service. Employees across Georgia will participate in projects ranging from donation drives and care kit assembly to hands-on volunteering at shelters, food banks, and nonprofit organizations.

“This year’s theme is more than a reflection of the past; it’s a celebration of our continued commitment to service,” said Shanta Porter, Executive Operations Director. “For ten years, our employees have shown that caring for our communities is at the heart of who we are.”

DCS staff across the state are once again stepping up through efforts that include food pantry donations, animal shelter support, and volunteer work with organizations serving vulnerable populations.

“Selfless service is one of our core values,” added Shari Chambers, Director of Special Projects. “This day is both a time to reflect on our impact and to take meaningful action where it’s needed most.”

As DCS commemorates a decade of service, the agency remains steadfast in its mission to uplift communities across Georgia, today and into the future.

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, DCS protects and serves the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information about DCS, including annual reports and data dashboards, visit dcs.georgia.gov.