Williston Barracks / Violation of No Stalking Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1005298

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 19, 2025 1624 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Huntington, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of No Stalking Order

ACCUSED: Mark Smith

AGE: 86

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the identities of victims of domestic or sexual assault.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 19, 2025 the Vermont State Police was notified of a possible violation of a No Stalking Order. Subsequent investigation indicated Mark Smith of Huntington, VT contacted the protected person by email, which is a violation of the No Stalking Order. Smith was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 4, 2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 4, 2025 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



