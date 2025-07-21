Williston Barracks / Violation of No Stalking Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1005298
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 19, 2025 1624 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Huntington, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of No Stalking Order
ACCUSED: Mark Smith
AGE: 86
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the identities of victims of domestic or sexual assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 19, 2025 the Vermont State Police was notified of a possible violation of a No Stalking Order. Subsequent investigation indicated Mark Smith of Huntington, VT contacted the protected person by email, which is a violation of the No Stalking Order. Smith was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 4, 2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 4, 2025 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.