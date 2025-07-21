Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,898 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Violation of No Stalking Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 25A1005298

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe                           

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: July 19, 2025 1624 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Huntington, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of No Stalking Order

 

ACCUSED: Mark Smith                                              

AGE: 86

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the identities of victims of domestic or sexual assault. 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 19, 2025 the Vermont State Police was notified of a possible violation of a No Stalking Order. Subsequent investigation indicated Mark Smith of Huntington, VT contacted the protected person by email, which is a violation of the No Stalking Order. Smith was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 4, 2025 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 4, 2025 0830 hours          

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe

Vermont State Police – Williston

3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495

802-878-7111


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Violation of No Stalking Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more