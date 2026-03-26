Update # 2 : Burlington officer cited in connection with August 2025 police shooting

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Burlington officer cited in connection with August 2025 police shooting

BURLINGTON, Vermont (Thursday, March 25, 2026) — A Burlington police officer is facing charges arising from a shooting that occurred Aug. 10, 2025, in Burlington.

The Vermont State Police investigated the early morning shooting, in which no one was injured, and forwarded the case to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office for review. Following that review, the attorney general directed VSP to cite Officer Jeffrey Baur on two counts of reckless endangerment.

Baur reported to the VSP barracks in Williston on Thursday, March 26, 2026, where he was processed and released. He is due to appear for arraignment at 0830 hrs. 03/27/2026 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

No additional information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Baur’s arraignment. Members of the news media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Update No. 1, 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, 2025***

The Vermont State Police’s investigation into a Burlington police officer’s shooting at a motorist early Sunday morning remains active and ongoing.

The state police is identifying the officer who fired his duty weapon as Jeffrey Baur. Officer Baur has served with the Burlington Police Department since 2022 and is currently assigned to the Uniform Services Bureau. He graduated from the Vermont Police Academy in 2017 and previously served with the Colchester, Vermont, Police Department and the Manchester, New Hampshire, Police Department. He has been placed on paid leave, per standard procedure. A photo of Officer Baur is attached to this release.

The shooting, in which no one was injured, occurred when members of the Burlington Police Department received a report of a disturbance involving a male and a female arguing in the vicinity of North Prospect Street and Colonial Drive. Responding officers located a vehicle on Prospect Hill reported to be involved in the disturbance. During the encounter, Officer Baur fired his service weapon in the direction of the vehicle. The underlying complaint remains under investigation by the Burlington Police Department.

No additional information is currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as warranted as the investigation continues.

***Initial news release, 11:35 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025***

A Burlington police officer shot at the driver of a motor vehicle early Sunday morning, Aug. 10, 2025. No one was injured. Following standard protocol, the Vermont State Police is leading the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred following a report of a disturbance at about 12:40 a.m. Responding Burlington officers were searching for a vehicle in connection with the call and located it in the vicinity of 16 Prospect Hill. During the interaction, one Burlington officer fired his duty weapon.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit. VSP’s Crime Scene Search Team responded and processed the location where the incident occurred.

The state police will release the identity of the officer involved after 24 hours. He has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Burlington Police Department.

When the Vermont State Police investigation into this incident is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force.

VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist in the investigation call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are currently available.

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Detective Lieutenant Eric Albright

Vermont State Police

Major Crime Unit

802-722-4600

eric.albright@vermont.gov