RE: Missing Juvenile / Isle LaMotte, Grand Isle County / 26GIC000456
*****UPDATE************UPDATE*********************
Update to this press release Emma Aldridge has been located safe.
Pam Knox
PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, March 25, 2026 12:52 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Missing Juvenile / Isle LaMotte, Grand Isle County / 26GIC000456
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State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks on behalf of the Grand Isle Sheriff’s Office
Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department
Contact#: 802 – 372 – 4482
Date/Time: Tuesday, March 24th, 2026
Incident location: Church Street, Isle La Motte, Vermont
Incident: Missing juvenile
City, State of residence: Isle La Motte, VT
The Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a missing-persons case involving a 14-year-old female who was last seen at her home in Isle La Motte on Saturday, March 21st, 2026.
Emma Aldridge is believed to have left her home on Church Street by foot. She is described as 5 feet 1 inches tall, 102 pounds, with red, long hair and green eyes. With an unknown clothing description.
The disappearance is not believed to be suspicious but there are concerned for Aldridge's welfare. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, who sees someone matching her description, or who has been in touch with her is asked to contact GICSD at 802 – 372 – 4482 or via State police dispatch at 802 – 524 – 5993.
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