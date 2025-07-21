Re: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information
UPDATE: Kennett was located and confirmed to be safe.
Trooper Ryan Underhill
Vermont State Police
Troop A- St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US RT 5
St. Johnsbury, VT 05879
(802) 748-3111
Sent: Monday, July 21, 2025 2:07 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4006393
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Underhill
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/21/2025, at approximately 0021 hours
PERSON: Marissa Kennett
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/21/25, at approximately 0021 hours, the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury received a request for a welfare check for Marissa Kennett (22). The incident is not considered suspicious at this time, but there is concern for her welfare. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact VSP St. Johnsbury at (802) 748-3111.
Legal Disclaimer:
