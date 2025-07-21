Submit Release
Re: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information

UPDATE: Kennett was located and confirmed to be safe. 


Trooper Ryan Underhill

Vermont State Police

Troop A- St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US RT 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05879

(802) 748-3111

From: Underhill, Ryan
Sent: Monday, July 21, 2025 2:07 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4006393

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Underhill                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/21/2025, at approximately 0021 hours

 

PERSON:  Marissa Kennett

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/21/25, at approximately 0021 hours, the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury received a request for a welfare check for Marissa Kennett (22). The incident is not considered suspicious at this time, but there is concern for her welfare. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact VSP St. Johnsbury at (802) 748-3111.




