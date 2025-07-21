Re: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information

UPDATE: Kennett was located and confirmed to be safe.

Sent: Monday, July 21, 2025 2:07 AM

Subject: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A4006393 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Underhill STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks CONTACT#: 802-748-3111 DATE/TIME: 07/21/2025, at approximately 0021 hours PERSON: Marissa Kennett AGE: 22 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/21/25, at approximately 0021 hours, the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury received a request for a welfare check for Marissa Kennett (22). The incident is not considered suspicious at this time, but there is concern for her welfare. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact VSP St. Johnsbury at (802) 748-3111.





