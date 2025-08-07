Berlin Barracks / DUI / Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3005448
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Helpard
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/06/2025 at approximately 2231 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 100 / Cold Hollow, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATIONS: DUI #1, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Mark Van Blunk
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks conducted a routine traffic stop. The operator was identified as Mark Vanblunk. While speaking with Troopers, Van Blunk displayed signs of impairment. Van Blunk resisted arrest but was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Van Blunk was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer the above charge(s).
LODGED - N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/25 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
