Berlin Barracks / DUI / Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25A3005448                               

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Helpard

STATION: Berlin Barracks                                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/06/2025 at approximately 2231 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 100 / Cold Hollow, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI #1, Resisting Arrest

 

 

ACCUSED: Mark Van Blunk

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks conducted a routine traffic stop. The operator was identified as Mark Vanblunk. While speaking with Troopers, Van Blunk displayed signs of impairment. Van Blunk resisted arrest but was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Van Blunk was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer the above charge(s).

 

LODGED - N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/25 at 0830 hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

