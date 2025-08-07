Submit Release
Westminster Barracks - Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1005766

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger                     

STATION: Westminster Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/06/2025 at 1716 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dover Road, Newfane

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Joshua M. Jones                                         

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Jonathan K. Gates

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a citizen dispute on Dover Road, in the Town of Newfane, Windham County, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined that Joshua M. Jones (29), of Wardsboro, VT had assaulted Jonathan Gates (58), of Wardsboro, VT.  Jones was issued a citation to appear before Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on August 7, 2025, at 1230 hours, to answer for the charge. He was released on conditions of release.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/2025 @ 1230 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

