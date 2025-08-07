Westminster Barracks - Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1005766
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/06/2025 at 1716 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dover Road, Newfane
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Joshua M. Jones
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont
VICTIM: Jonathan K. Gates
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a citizen dispute on Dover Road, in the Town of Newfane, Windham County, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined that Joshua M. Jones (29), of Wardsboro, VT had assaulted Jonathan Gates (58), of Wardsboro, VT. Jones was issued a citation to appear before Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on August 7, 2025, at 1230 hours, to answer for the charge. He was released on conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.