Westminster Barracks - Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1005766

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/06/2025 at 1716 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dover Road, Newfane

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Joshua M. Jones

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont

VICTIM: Jonathan K. Gates

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a citizen dispute on Dover Road, in the Town of Newfane, Windham County, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined that Joshua M. Jones (29), of Wardsboro, VT had assaulted Jonathan Gates (58), of Wardsboro, VT. Jones was issued a citation to appear before Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on August 7, 2025, at 1230 hours, to answer for the charge. He was released on conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

