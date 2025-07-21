America’s Heartland Under Threat: 175-Year-Old NJ Family Farm Faces Eminent Domain Seizure—And They’re Not Alone

Victor + Valor

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a devastating blow to small-town America, the owners of a 175-year-old family-run farm in New Jersey are being forced to shut down operations after generations of hard work, stewardship, and community service. This is all courtesy of "eminent domain." Brothers Christopher and Andy Henry, two U.S. Air Force veterans, whose parents are WWII vets have worked the land their family has owned since 1848.

The farm, one of the longest-operating family businesses in the region, is being taken not for federal infrastructure or urgent public need—but under vague development plans by local officials that remain cloaked in bureaucracy and questionable motives. Sadly this story is not unique. From North Carolina to Nebraska, the quiet extinction of rural, family-owned businesses is happening more frequently, and no one is sounding the alarm. The battle is part of a growing pattern across America: family-run farms and veteran-owned businesses being squeezed out by local governments in what officials are calling a quest to “create more affordable housing.”

“As the founder of Victor + Valor®, a nonprofit that works daily with veterans, spouses, and military-connected families to start, grow, and keep their businesses, I have seen firsthand that many of these closures don’t happen because the owner failed. They happen because someone else decided that the land or building would be more “valuable” in different hands,” said Ali Craig, Founder of Victor + Valor®.

This is not just about land. This is about a family’s legacy. This is about the very soul of America.

Michelle Lang, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Operation Honor: Rural Salute™, which serves veterans in the most underserved parts of the country, put it plainly:

"Rural Americans—especially rural veterans—get overlooked, outbid, and pushed out of the communities they’ve kept alive for generations. These aren’t just properties—they're lifelines, legacies, and living proof of what it means to serve others through stewardship. When we allow this to happen in silence, we lose more than just a farm—we lose a piece of who we are."

If the town truly valued this business, there are other ways. Patrick Flood, Veteran, former Green Beret, and President of Owners In Honor™—an organization that helps veterans become entrepreneurs through business acquisition—explained:

"With the right structure, that farm could’ve stayed in operation, transitioned to new hands, and continued creating jobs, feeding families, and honoring its heritage. That’s what we do—pair retiring business owners with mission-driven veteran buyers to preserve what matters. But it takes leadership willing to fight for that outcome."

At Victor + Valor®, the team is witnessing veteran-owned businesses, rural enterprises, and multi-generational companies being stripped from their owners under the guise of “development.” In many cases, it is not mismanagement that leads to their downfall—it is malicious intent or apathetic governance. When those in power fail to protect legacy, the entire community suffers.

What is happening in New Jersey serves as a warning shot to every small town in America. If action is not taken, if farmers, builders, makers, and small-town entrepreneurs are not protected—then the only future that remains will be built on the ruins of what once was.

Victor + Valor®, Owners In Honor™, and Operation Honor: Rural Salute™ are standing up for business owners, veterans, and small towns across the country. These organizations believe legacy is worth protecting—and that means fighting harder, louder, and together.

To support efforts to protect small-town America and veteran-owned businesses, visit:

https://ohruralsalute.org

https://ownersinhonor.org

https://victorvalor.org

