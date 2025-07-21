See Yoga Retreats Launches New Meditation and Spanish Programs on Gran Canaria

See Yoga Retreats Team See Yoga Retreats Beach Meditation Class in Gran Canaria Canary Islands See Yoga Retreats Beach Yoga Class in Gran Canaria Canary Islands

Flexible yoga retreat now offers meditation, Spanish lessons, and over 35 activities to help guests relax, learn, and explore Gran Canaria on the Canary Islands

Adding meditation and Spanish lessons gives guests even more ways to enjoy their time here. We want everyone to find something they like and have fun doing it.” — Laura Serrano De Pedro

LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA, GRAN CANARIA CANARY ISLANDS, SPAIN, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- See Yoga Retreats Canary Islands has announced new activities at their retreat located on Gran Canaria - one of the Canary Islands. Owned by Laura Serrano De Pedro, See Yoga Retreats now provides meditation retreats and Spanish lessons in addition to their regular yoga classes and other activities.Laura Serrano De Pedro created See Yoga Retreats to allow people visiting the Canary Islands to enjoy yoga in a flexible way. Unlike many retreats that have strict schedules, guests at See Yoga Retreats can choose their own arrival date, how long they stay, and what activities they want to join.Each week, See Yoga Retreats offers up to 13 yoga classes. These classes include different styles of yoga such as active Vinyasa yoga, relaxing beach yoga, and calm candlelight yoga sessions. The yoga classes are suitable for everyone, whether they have never tried yoga before or have been practicing for years.The new meditation retreats at See Yoga Retreats focus on helping guests feel calm and relaxed. These retreats offer daily guided meditation sessions. Guests can meditate on the beach or in quiet indoor spaces. Meditation helps people become more mindful and peaceful.Another new activity at See Yoga Retreats is Spanish language lessons. These classes are taught by local teachers who make learning Spanish fun and easy. Guests can improve their speaking skills, which helps them better understand the local culture and talk easily with people during their stay.Guests can also choose from around 35 other activities every week. Some popular activities include surfing lessons, hiking trips through the volcanic areas of Gran Canaria, and dance classes. Dance classes cover styles like Latin dance, dancehall, and reggaeton. Another special activity offered is Yin Yoga, which is paired with a traditional cacao ceremony. This experience helps guests relax deeply and feel peaceful.Laura Serrano De Pedro explained that her goal is to let guests plan their vacation exactly how they want it.Guests staying at See Yoga Retreats can pick the type of place they want to stay in. Options include shared apartments for people who want to meet new friends, private apartments for guests who prefer privacy, or comfortable rooms in a nearby 4-star hotel. All of these places are close to the beach and have nice views.The retreat now offers four different packages so that guests can choose what they like best: Yoga & Meditation Retreat : This package includes daily yoga classes, meditation sessions, hikes, and wellness workshops.Yoga & Spanish Language Retreat: This package is for guests who want to do yoga and also learn or improve their Spanish. The language classes help guests speak Spanish in daily situations.Dance & Yoga Retreat: Guests who love dancing and yoga can choose this package. It combines yoga classes with dance lessons.Surf & Yoga Retreat: This package is designed for guests who enjoy being active outdoors. It includes surf lessons and yoga classes that help build strength, balance, and flexibility.Instructor Patricia, who works at See Yoga Retreats, said, "We designed these packages to give everyone different experiences. We want people to try new things and enjoy themselves while they're here."Another popular activity at the retreat is exploring the city of Las Palmas. Guests can join guided tours to learn about the history and culture of the city. At night, guests can participate in social activities such as karaoke and listening to live music. These events help guests make friends and enjoy their stay even more.Gran Canaria is known for having warm weather all year. It also has beautiful beaches, green forests, and interesting volcanic mountains. These natural surroundings make it a great place for yoga, relaxation, and adventure.The team at See Yoga Retreats includes Laura Serrano De Pedro, Coral, and Patricia. They are experienced yoga instructors who help guests with whatever they need. Whether guests are doing yoga for the first time or improving their skills, the instructors make sure everyone feels supported and comfortable.See Yoga Retreats welcomes visitors from all over the world. The retreat offers a chance to relax, learn new things, and experience new activities in a friendly and welcoming environment.For more information or to book a retreat, guests can visit www.seeyogaretreats.com About See Yoga Retreats:See Yoga Retreats Canary Islands is located in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria. Owned by Laura Serrano De Pedro, it offers flexible yoga holidays with activities such as meditation, Spanish lessons, surfing, dancing, and exploring the local area. Guests are encouraged to create their own unique holiday experience.

See Yoga Retreats Gran Canaria Canary Islands 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.