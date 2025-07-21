Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO appeals to aussies: export volumes up 49% in the last year

From 2023 to 2024, sales increased in both value and volume. The market recognizes the premiumness of this PDO cured meat from the quality scheme.

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Australian market is showing a greater appreciation for authentic Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO: export figures for the last year confirm a 49% growth in volume along with an almost +32% increase in turnover.In the words of Marco Pulici, vice president of the Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Consortium, there is a great deal of satisfaction but also a desire to grow and further improve sales performance: “Between 2023 and 2024 we recorded an important volume record, rising from around 11 thousand kg to almost 17 thousand kg; turnover in the last year also showed a promising recovery, trying to come close to that of 2022, the year in which the value of sales had been particularly significant.” Continues Pulici: "Australia, which today represents, together with the United States, one of our most important non-European markets, turns out to like our PDO cured meat, both in terms of whole and sliced ham, and increasingly recognizes the value of the quality scheme that guarantees authenticity, respect for the processing method, traceability and food safety. This is why,“ Pulici concludes, ”we are continuing our path of internationalization, through the project ‘THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO,’ with the aim of increasing our presence in the territory by leveraging the values and authentic taste of our Made in Europe excellence.The “THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO” campaign, co-financed by the European Union, again this year includes an intense calendar of initiatives, including participation in trade fairs, exclusive PR events, tasting days, influencer marketing activities and the important partnership with chef Andrea Vignali who becomes an ambassador of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO.This and much more information about Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO can be found on the official project website www.gemham.eu and on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

