Global Business Pages Launches Local Champions Program to Empower Grassroots Digital Inclusion

A new initiative invites community leaders, entrepreneurs, and volunteers to serve as visibility ambassadors for local businesses across more than 190 countries

Sometimes, a corner store just needs a helping hand to get online.” — Vincent Theophil

RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Business Pages (GBP), the fast-growing business directory aiming to list 100 million global enterprises, has launched its Local Champions Program — a grassroots initiative designed to bridge the digital visibility gap for small and underserved businesses worldwide.Built on the momentum of over 30 million U.S. listings and recent expansion into national and international markets, the Local Champions Program invites entrepreneurs, students, professionals, and community advocates to help small businesses in their regions register and thrive on GBP’s platform — all for $1.30/year.“We don’t just want to reach the world from a screen in Richmond. We want people in the streets of Lagos, Lima, Lahore, India, and Louisville helping their neighbors be seen,” said Vincent Theophil, Founder of Global Business Pages. “This is digital inclusion that starts at the sidewalk.”What Is a GBP Local Champion?Local Champions are approved volunteers or partners who:Onboard local businesses to www.globalbusinesspages.com Educate entrepreneurs on how listings improve visibility, trust, and growthFacilitate accurate profile creation in local languages and dialectsReport back on success stories, needs, and impactEach Local Champion receives:Recognition as an official GBP PartnerAccess to promotional materials and toolsSpecial features for referred listingsOpportunities for training, stipends, or micro-grants in select regionsWhy It MattersFor millions of businesses across rural, underserved, or digitally disconnected communities, the $1.30 listing isn’t just affordable — it’s transformational. The Local Champions Program ensures that no business is left behind due to a lack of internet access, language barriers, or limited technical know-how.“Sometimes, a corner store just needs a helping hand to get online,” added Theophil. “That’s where a Local Champion steps in — as a neighbor, an encourager, and a digital guide.”A Global Directory Powered by Local PeopleSince June, GBP’s expanded listings have empowered entrepreneurs from Ghana to Guatemala and Bangladesh to Brazil to list over 100 searchable data points — including photos, videos, sustainability practices, customer reviews, and more. The Local Champions Program strengthens this growth by making local onboarding more personal, equitable, and effective.“As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” — Proverbs 27:17 (KJV)(GBP draws on biblical principles to foster cooperative, purpose-driven innovation.)Ready to Be a Local Champion?Sign up at: contact@globalbusinesspages.comPhone: +1 804-859-0786Connect: LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTubeAbout Global Business PagesFounded in 2002, Global Business Pages is a low-cost, high-impact platform serving over 30 million businesses in the U.S. and expanding globally to reach 100 million listings. GBP champions digital inclusion by offering $1.30/year business visibility — with no ads, no upselling, and no barriers.Global Business PagesThe World’s Local Business DirectoryOne Platform. Every Business. Every Town.

