Global Business Pages Launches Local Champions Program to Empower Grassroots Digital Inclusion
A new initiative invites community leaders, entrepreneurs, and volunteers to serve as visibility ambassadors for local businesses across more than 190 countries
Built on the momentum of over 30 million U.S. listings and recent expansion into national and international markets, the Local Champions Program invites entrepreneurs, students, professionals, and community advocates to help small businesses in their regions register and thrive on GBP’s platform — all for $1.30/year.
“We don’t just want to reach the world from a screen in Richmond. We want people in the streets of Lagos, Lima, Lahore, India, and Louisville helping their neighbors be seen,” said Vincent Theophil, Founder of Global Business Pages. “This is digital inclusion that starts at the sidewalk.”
What Is a GBP Local Champion?
Local Champions are approved volunteers or partners who:
Onboard local businesses to www.globalbusinesspages.com
Educate entrepreneurs on how listings improve visibility, trust, and growth
Facilitate accurate profile creation in local languages and dialects
Report back on success stories, needs, and impact
Each Local Champion receives:
Recognition as an official GBP Partner
Access to promotional materials and tools
Special features for referred listings
Opportunities for training, stipends, or micro-grants in select regions
Why It Matters
For millions of businesses across rural, underserved, or digitally disconnected communities, the $1.30 listing isn’t just affordable — it’s transformational. The Local Champions Program ensures that no business is left behind due to a lack of internet access, language barriers, or limited technical know-how.
“Sometimes, a corner store just needs a helping hand to get online,” added Theophil. “That’s where a Local Champion steps in — as a neighbor, an encourager, and a digital guide.”
A Global Directory Powered by Local People
Since June, GBP’s expanded listings have empowered entrepreneurs from Ghana to Guatemala and Bangladesh to Brazil to list over 100 searchable data points — including photos, videos, sustainability practices, customer reviews, and more. The Local Champions Program strengthens this growth by making local onboarding more personal, equitable, and effective.
“As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” — Proverbs 27:17 (KJV)
(GBP draws on biblical principles to foster cooperative, purpose-driven innovation.)
Ready to Be a Local Champion?
Sign up at: contact@globalbusinesspages.com
Phone: +1 804-859-0786
Connect: LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube
About Global Business Pages
Founded in 2002, Global Business Pages is a low-cost, high-impact platform serving over 30 million businesses in the U.S. and expanding globally to reach 100 million listings. GBP champions digital inclusion by offering $1.30/year business visibility — with no ads, no upselling, and no barriers.
