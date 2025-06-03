Intersec Unveils 24 CAMARA-Ready APIs to Accelerate Telco Innovation

Intersec logo CAMARA, the telco global API alliance

Intersec announces the launch of 24 CAMARA-ready APIs. CAMARA is an open-source initiative that exposes telecom network capabilities through standardized APIs.

Our comprehensive suite of CAMARA-ready APIs enables CSPs to expose valuable network capabilities through standardized APIs, supporting their evolution into true Network-as-a-Service providers.” — Yann Chevalier, CEO of Intersec

PARIS, FRANCE, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intersec, a global leader in telecom network intelligence, announces the launch of 24 CAMARA-ready APIs. CAMARA is an open-source initiative that exposes telecom network capabilities through standardized APIs, making networks more accessible to businesses and developers worldwide. API-based access to 5G network functions fuels innovation, enables new use cases, and unlocks revenue streams across sectors, allowing CSPs to monetize their 5G infrastructure and reposition themselves as key enablers in the digital ecosystem.“Our comprehensive suite of CAMARA-ready APIs positions CSPs to evolve from traditional service providers into platforms exposing valuable network capabilities through standardized APIs,” said Yann Chevalier, CEO of Intersec. “By leveraging our long-standing telco expertise, we help operators transform into true Network-as-a-Service providers.”Intersec now offers full support across three key categories of CAMARA APIs:1. Location Services APIs: Intersec’s advanced geolocation capabilities offer unmatched accuracy and responsiveness. These APIs enable real-time location-based services critical to logistics, emergency response, urban planning, healthcare, and transportation. → Supported APIs include: Geofencing Subscription; Location Retrieval; Location Verification; Population Density Data; Region Device Count.2. Authentication & Fraud Prevention APIs: These APIs enhance security and trust by supporting user identity verification and fraud detection—essential for sectors like banking, insurance, and e-commerce. → Supported APIs include: Call Forwarding Signal; Customer Insights; Device Swap; Know your customer (KYC) - Age Validation; KYC - Fill In; KYC – Match; KYC – Tenure; Number Recycling; Number Verification; One-Time Password SMS; SIM Swap; SIM Swap Subscription.3. Device Information APIs: These APIs deliver insights into device status and connectivity, supporting personalized experiences and efficient network operations. → Supported APIs include: Connected Network Type; Connected Network Type Subscription; Device Identifier; Device Reachability Status; Device Reachability Status Subscription; Device Roaming Status; Device Roaming Status Subscription. Intersec’s cloud-native platform Agora ensures full compatibility from 2G to 5G, adheres to 3GPP standards, and scales seamlessly. In addition to mature APIs, Intersec is also ready to support emerging CAMARA API candidates, thanks to its advanced mobility analytics — such as place of residence, place of work, trajectory analysis, and multi-zone geofencing. For more information, visit the full list of CAMARA APIs and the Intersec Network Exposure offerings

