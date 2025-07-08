Intersec launches Intersec.AI: advanced metadata intelligence for real-world impact
Intersec launches Intersec.AI, an AI platform boosting public safety, security, and telecom apps with trusted, human-centric innovation.
Intersec.AI reflects our commitment to delivering actionable, ethical, and human-centric AI. It enables our customers to address real-world challenges with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence.”PARIS, FRANCE, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intersec, a global leader in telecom metadata and location intelligence solutions, today announces the launch of Intersec.AI, a next-generation artificial intelligence platform designed to enhance its applications portfolio and support customers in navigating an increasingly data-driven landscape. This announcement coincides with the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva. As a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Intersec’s approach aligns with the ITU’s vision for human-centric and trustworthy AI.
— Jean-Marc Coïc, CTO of Intersec
Intersec.AI is the result of years of expertise and patented machine learning and artificial intelligence models. It is purpose-built to increase the value and impact of Intersec’s applications across public safety, national security, and telecom sectors.
Intersec.AI supports three primary areas of application:
- First, Intersec.AI enhances user assistance and operational efficiency for emergency services and law enforcement agencies. Since critical situations are high-stakes, Intersec.AI enables users to interact through natural language, simplifying complex tasks and reducing cognitive load. It provides intuitive interfaces and clear guidance to improve situational awareness, ensure public alerts are accurately delivered to all at-risk populations, and increase analysts’ operational performance.
- Second, Intersec.AI offers advanced telecom metadata analysis. Its capability to process large-scale metadata into operational intelligence provides telecom operators and national security services with actionable insights into mobile subscribers’ patterns. This intelligence supports diverse use cases, including counterterrorism, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance, while maintaining rigorous privacy and data protection standards.
- Third, Intersec.AI further enhances geolocation performance based on telecom networks and enables new features. These technological improvements have a tangible impact for telecom operators in meeting regulatory requirements and legal obligations related to security.
With Intersec.AI, Intersec reaffirms its dedication to responsible innovation and to advancing the vision of AI that benefits people and societies. The platform exemplifies how trusted, advanced technologies can deliver meaningful and positive impact.
For more information, visit the Intersec.AI webpage.
Charlotte Cardona
Intersec
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.