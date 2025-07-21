Rhug Estate's organic free-range chicken featured at a royal state banquet for the French President, showcasing the excellence of premium British organic meat.

CORWEN, DENBIGHSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhug Estate is honoured and proud to announce that its organic free-range chicken was served at the royal state banquet at Windsor Castle in honour of the French President’s official state visit to the United Kingdom. Top British and French government officials, along with many diplomats, gathered for this prestigious event, hosted by Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.For the main course, guests were served a supreme of Rhug Estate chicken with Norfolk asparagus and tarragon cream. This refined seasonal dish celebrates the quality and provenance of British organic meat . The occasion placed a spotlight on sustainable farming and the exceptional ingredients championed by British producers, reaffirming the UK’s leadership in ethical food production.Including Rhug Estate’s chicken on the menu reflects years of dedication to ethical, sustainable practices that are rooted in tradition. Whether produced on the estate or in partnership with trusted suppliers, every product reflects Rhug Estate’s unwavering commitment to quality, ethics, and care. These partnerships are founded on transparency, respect for our land, and a shared commitment to high animal welfare standards.All organic free-range chicken bearing the Rhug name is raised to Soil Association standards and nurtured in a high-welfare, stress-free environment that supports animal wellbeing and environmental stewardship. Every step of the process is handled with care, from the way animals are reared to the final cut that reaches the customer’s plate.Lord Newborough, owner of Rhug Estate, expressed his delight:“It is an immense honour to have our organic chicken served at such a high-profile state occasion. To know that our produce was enjoyed by His Majesty, the French President, and so many notable guests is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone at Rhug Estate.”The event has garnered national media attention, with coverage from BBC News and the Daily Mail, both highlighting Rhug Estate’s role in the evening’s culinary experience. Rhug Estate chicken's appearance at such an esteemed event like this proves that British dining values food with a rich history and methods that care for the earth.Rhug Estate continues to deliver exceptional organic meat through its online shop, trusted by chefs, food lovers, and households across the UK. From midweek meals to celebratory feasts, each cut is chosen with care, bringing flavour, traceability, and heritage-quality farming to every table. With every order, customers enjoy the assurance of food that reflects generations of knowledge, integrity, and deep respect for nature.About Rhug EstateRhug Estate is a family-owned business in North Wales known for its award-winning organic farm, sustainable principles, and carefully curated online shop. From organic, free-range chicken and buy organic beef options to artisanal drinks and pantry staples, Rhug Estate combines tradition, traceability, and taste, sourcing its products from its land and a trusted circle of ethical producers.

