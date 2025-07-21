The Documentary Channel and UnchainedTV Partner to Spotlight Urgent Environmental and Social Justice Issues

Newly Relaunched Streaming Service News & Entertainment Network Jane Velez-Mitchell, UnchainedTV Founder, President

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly relaunched streaming service, Documentary Channel, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with UnchainedTV, a trailblazing platform focused on ethical, environmental, and social justice content.

The Documentary Channel has begun to feature a myriad of award-winning, impactful documentaries from UnchainedTV, amplifying crucial messages about sustainability, environmental justice, and the fight against factory farming.

Jane Velez-Mitchell, founder and president of UnchainedTV, is a former CNN Headline News anchor, New York Times bestselling author, and passionate activist. With a powerful voice for animals and the planet, Velez-Mitchell has directed two acclaimed documentaries and numerous short films. She sees this collaboration as a major opportunity to expand the reach of vital messages. "Documentary Channel is an exciting new player in the streaming space.

Partnering with them allows us to reach millions more people who care about the planet and are hungry for solutions,” says Velez-Mitchell.

The Documentary Channel officially launched in beta in September 2024 and was co-founded by industry veterans Tom Neff and John Forbess. The platform currently hosts nearly 150 documentaries across diverse genres and is actively positioning itself as the premier destination for nonfiction storytelling.

“There’s a crisis in the documentary world right now,” says Neff. “Thousands of compelling films are going unseen because major platforms are prioritizing celebrity-driven content or in-house productions. Our mission is to become the true home for documentaries and to show investors that the demand is real.”

This isn’t the first time Neff and Forbess have led a successful documentary venture. From 2006 to 2012, the original cable version of the Documentary Channel attracted over 20 million viewers before being acquired by Participant Media.

The founders are enthusiastic about their collaboration with UnchainedTV. “Jane is a powerhouse,” says Neff. “I’ve admired her reporting since her days on Headline News, and what she’s built with UnchainedTV is remarkable. Her passion for the environment and animal rights aligns perfectly with our mission.”

The partnership also brings an engaged and growing plant-based audience to the Documentary Channel’s diverse viewer base. “We believe in showing all sides of an issue,” adds Forbess. “Jane’s audience brings fresh energy and perspective to our platform’s 32 categories of content. We’re thrilled about the potential for cross-pollination between audiences.”

Two of the docs set to stream on the channel will be Jane's: she directed and produced Anita Velez: Dancing Through Life which won a Gracie Award in 2001. In 2019, she directed and produced the award-winning documentary Countdown to Year Zero.

Featured documentaries on the Documentary Channel’s UnchainedTV category will also include:

• A Prayer for Compassion

• Ending Real Fur

• From Food to Freedom

• Land of Ahimsa

• Gods in Shackles

• Pig Little Lies

• The Lingerie Protest (docuseries)

This partnership marks a bold step forward for both platforms as they seek to elevate the documentary form and inspire change through storytelling.

UnchainedTV is a free, nonprofit streaming television platform dedicated to promoting a compassionate, sustainable, and plant-based lifestyle through a wide range of original series, documentaries, cooking shows, and news segments. Its content spans various categories, including hit series like Pig Little Lies, Peeled, and Kale Krew, plus thought-provoking documentaries such as Countdown to Year Zero and The Elephant Matrix, as well as popular cooking shows like New Day New Chef and Trying Vegan with Mario.

The platform also features lifestyle and travel content focused on vegan fashion, beauty, fitness, and eco-conscious travel, along with hard-hitting news and activism coverage that highlights underreported stories on animal rights, health, and environmental justice. Accessible on its website and through apps for iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, plus Samsung and LG smart TVs, UnchainedTV is a one-stop destination for viewers seeking inspiring, ethical, and entertaining plant-based content.

The new streaming Documentary Channel is a relaunched platform dedicated exclusively to nonfiction storytelling. Founded by industry veterans Tom Neff and John Forbess, the service launched in September 2024 as a beta site and already hosts nearly 150 documentaries across 32 categories. Its mission is to become the premier home for documentaries, spotlighting powerful, underrepresented films that major streamers often overlook in favor of

celebrity-focused or in-house productions.

