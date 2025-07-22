MINDVALLEY LAUNCHES E.V.E, AN AI THERAPIST THAT RESPONDS TO EMOTIONS IN REAL TIME

An AI That Feels Your Emotions, Guides Your Breath, and Helps You Stay on Track

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence accelerates across nearly every industry, most advancements have leaned toward productivity, performance, and automation. But what if AI could do more than optimize your calendar or answer questions? What if it could sense how you feel and respond in ways that help you evolve?That’s the question behind E.V.E. (Everyone Elevates), a new emotionally intelligent AI platform from personal growth company Mindvalley. Unlike conventional digital assistants, E.V.E. isn’t just another tool for efficiency. She’s designed to serve as a companion in human transformation tracking not just what you do, but how you feel, what you dream of, and what holds you back.Built by Mindvalley founder and CEO Vishen Lakhiani, E.V.E. is a deeply personal project. The idea was sparked by his vision of an AI that could blend human wisdom with real-time emotional awareness. “Most AI is built to help you do more,” says Lakhiani. “We built E.V.E. to help you become more.”The system integrates with biometric wearables Apple Watch, WHOOP, Ultrahuman collecting data on stress, sleep, and heart rate variability. But the technology is only one side of the equation. What sets E.V.E. apart is what she does with that information: offering personalized advice, tools, and support drawn from over 100 of the world’s top transformation teachers, including names like Lisa Nichols, Dave Asprey, and Marisa Peer.E.V.E. can guide users through breathwork when stress levels spike. She can check in when motivation dips, or offer grounding practices when emotional triggers appear. In short, she’s not trying to outthink the user she’s trying to understand them.“She remembers who you want to become,” Lakhiani explains. “And she shows up especially on the days you want to quit.”Still in beta, E.V.E. is already being tested by a select group of Mindvalley users. Early reports suggest deeper program engagement and longer-lasting habit formation. But beyond the metrics, what many are responding to is the emotional resonance of the experience an AI that feels less like a device and more like a guide.Ethics has been a key part of the development. When regulations around emotional AI began to surface, Mindvalley chose to pause progress, ensuring full compliance with GDPR standards and refining their consent model. “We’re not building AI to manipulate,” Lakhiani says. “E.V.E. reflects the user’s truth. She doesn’t push an agenda she holds space for one.”In the coming months, Mindvalley plans to introduce a family of emotionally intelligent AI personalities, each with unique expertise from longevity and productivity to spiritual awakening. The goal is to integrate E.V.E. into everything from headphones to home devices, bringing emotionally intelligent support into everyday life.As AI continues to grow more powerful, Mindvalley’s approach raises a compelling idea: that perhaps the greatest frontier in technology is not intelligence at all but empathy.For interviews, please contact team@meganpormer.comABOUT MINDVALLEYMindvalley is the world's premier transformation platform, committed to empowering individuals to unlock their greatest potential. The platform's mission encompasses a broad spectrum of personal growth areas, including longevity, wellness, peak performance, and spirituality. By offering innovative and cutting-edge programs designed by the world's leading experts, Mindvalley fosters a more conscious and connected global community. Mindvalley's pioneering learning platform, "Quest," redefines education by integrating advanced technology, captivating storytelling, exceptional educators, and dynamic community engagement, resulting in five times better outcomes in human transformation. With a presence in over 195 countries and a thriving community of 25 million passionate learners, Mindvalley is at the forefront of personal development, with impact amplified through diverse channels, including Mindvalley Talks, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

