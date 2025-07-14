David Ghiyam Takes the Stage in Paris with a Sold-Out Seminar: Manifesting Your Soul’s Destiny

David Ghiyam, Spiritual teacher and global entrepreneur, and 300+ Attendees Come Together for a Powerful Day of Freedom, Abundance, and Spiritual Power

PARIS, FRANCE, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiritual teacher and global entrepreneur David Ghiyam made a powerful European debut today with his first in person seminar in France, Manifesting Your Soul’s Destiny, hosted at Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile. The event drew hundreds of attendees from across Europe and beyond, coinciding with the eve of France’s National Day, a symbolic date celebrating collective liberation and inner transformation.More than just a seminar, Manifesting Your Soul’s Destiny is part of a growing global movement to reconnect people with ancient spiritual truths and apply them to modern-day life blending practical tools with timeless wisdom. Set against the historic backdrop of Paris, the event invited participants to celebrate their own personal “Bastille Day” by freeing themselves from internal limitations and fears.Highlight of the day:• A One-Day Immersive Experience in Manifestation and Kabbalistic WisdomDavid unveiled a completely new seminar format designed to deliver ancient spiritual teachings in a modern, practical way. The content covered a wide spectrum from love and relationships to business success and prosperity anchored in the timeless wisdom of Kabbalah.• Breakthrough Coaching & Live DemonstrationsThroughout the day, David engaged directly with attendees through interactive Q&A sessions and impromptu live coaching, offering real-time breakthroughs that helped individuals overcome deep-rooted blocks around self-worth, fear, and limitation.• Spiritual Tools for Modern SuccessParticipants were introduced to a powerful set of tools that bridge spirituality and strategy helping them apply energetic principles to everyday decisions, from career growth to conscious relationships.• The Soul’s Destiny ActivationIn a guided closing session, David led the group through a profound manifestation experience designed to align them with their soul’s highest path. The energy in the room was electric many describing it as a “life-reset” moment.David Ghiyam shared his reflections on the day, stating “Paris has always been a symbol of revolution and today, each person in this room experienced their own inner revolution. The timing, the energy, the people… it was powerful. I’m honored to share this space with such courageous souls”.The evening concluded with an intimate dinner under the stars of Paris, bringing together a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, creatives, and changemakers. Guests shared reflections from the day, made meaningful connections, and celebrated a new era of personal freedom.For more information, please visit https://www.davidghiyam.com/ ABOUT David Ghiyam:David Ghiyam is the Co-Founder of MaryRuth’s, one of the largest and leading health and wellness brands in the world. David helped scale MaryRuth Organics to over 500,000 points of distribution in over 180 countries while achieving unicorn status with no outside funding. The brand has been profitable since day one and has experienced massive growth with a projected revenue of $600M by end of 2025 . David is also one of the leading speakers in the world on spirituality and business consciousness. Utilizing his knowledge of the wisdom of Kabbalah and experience creating a global brand, David has given more than 2,000 live seminars to over 1 million people throughout the US and internationally.

