Certified Aviation Services Welcomes Ronald Green as Director of Business Development BHM Hangar & Go-Team

Ronald Green, Director Bus. Dev Go-Team and BHM

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS), a global leader in MRO services and rapid-response aircraft maintenance, proudly announces the appointment of Ronald Green as Director of Business Development BHM & Go-Team. In this strategic role, Mr. Green will lead growth initiatives across CAS’s core service lines, with a primary focus on expanding the company’s industry-leading AOG Go-Team and CAS’s BHM Hangar capabilities.

Ronald Green brings over two decades of aviation and aerospace leadership, with a proven track record in business development, aftermarket sales, and customer success. He has held high-impact roles at global leaders such as Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney, and Copa Airlines. Most recently, he co-founded Aviodirect, where he led operations and customer accounts, delivering exceptional growth while supporting global airline and MRO clients.

"Ron’s deep expertise across OEM, airline, and entrepreneurial settings makes him an invaluable asset to CAS," said Brad Caban, CEO of Certified Aviation Services. "His focus on growing our Go-Team and Hangar services will further strengthen our ability to deliver fast, high-quality AOG and structural support to customers around the world."

CAS’s Go-Team is renowned for its rapid global deployment, handling critical aircraft-on-ground (AOG) repairs—from tail strikes and nose repairs to full structural restorations—anytime, anywhere. Ronald will spearhead efforts to expand Go-Team partnerships, enhance responsiveness, and ensure the highest levels of service across all major markets.

“I’m thrilled to join CAS and help drive the growth of such a critical and high-performing service,” said Green. “The Go-Team embodies CAS’s commitment to speed, precision, and reliability, and I look forward to deepening our relationships and building new ones across the aviation industry.”

Fluent in both English and Spanish, Mr. Green has successfully led growth initiatives across North and Latin America. His financial expertise, strategic acumen, and leadership experience position him to deliver immediate value in this new role.

Mr. Green will be based in Alabama, and will collaborate closely with CAS’s executive leadership, sales, and operations teams across all 16 U.S. locations, including the Birmingham narrow-body hangar in Alabama, which houses the Go-Team and supports structural repair operations.

About Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS)

CAS a distinguished leader in the aviation industry, renowned for our premier MRO services and unwavering commitment to excellence. Specializing in Line Maintenance services of the highest caliber, we also offer Cyclean® Engine Washes—an eco-friendly, OEM-approved solution that improves fuel efficiency and reduces engine wear. Our global AOG Go-Team is known for its unparalleled speed and reliability in critical situations. With a steadfast dedication to quality, safety, and operational efficiency, CAS consistently exceeds expectations, ensuring fleet operators and OEMs alike experience seamless operations and minimized downtime. Our comprehensive solutions and extensive expertise guarantee that CAS remains the trusted choice for aviation maintenance worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.