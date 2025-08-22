Certified Aviation Services Promotes Christopher Coffey to Director of Quality, Safety, and Training

Christopher Coffey, Director Quality Safety & Training

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS), a leading provider of MRO and aviation line maintenance services, is proud to announce the promotion of Christopher Coffey to Director of Quality, Safety, and Training.

Coffey joined CAS in March 2023 as Compliance Manager for the LAS station and quickly established himself as a trusted leader within the organization. In April 2024, he was promoted to Quality Manager, where he strengthened CAS’s quality programs and provided invaluable guidance to station managers across the company. His leadership has contributed significantly to enhancing training, streamlining processes, and ensuring consistent performance across CAS operations.

Before joining CAS, Coffey served with distinction in the United States Air Force for 21 years. He began his career as a Ground Radar Maintenance Technician and went on to hold positions of increasing responsibility, including Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, Deployment Manager, and Commander’s Action Group NCO. Over the course of his service, he directed base-wide activities, collaborated with inspectors general on audits, and was entrusted with the establishment of a new Quality Assurance section. He also spent a year overseas as the Quality and Compliance Lead for ground-based avionics systems across seven countries and fifteen sites throughout the Middle East.

Since transitioning to the commercial aviation sector, Coffey has leveraged his extensive background to support CAS’s growth and strengthen its reputation for operational excellence. He has taken an active role in process development, training initiatives, and international regulatory approvals, further demonstrating his commitment to advancing the company’s mission.

“Christopher’s expertise, leadership, and dedication to continuous improvement have already made a lasting impact on CAS,” said Brad Caban, Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident that under his direction, our Quality, Safety, and Training programs will continue to thrive and set the standard for excellence in our industry.”

Away from work, Coffey resides in Las Vegas with his wife of 22 years, their four children, and two dogs.

