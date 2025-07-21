Registration Opening for“Cybersecurity Vulnerability Management Workshop (2025)”

MACAU, July 21 - In order to raise the awareness of computer security and strengthen the ability to identify computer risks for workers from corporate offices in Macao, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) will organize the “Cybersecurity Vulnerability Management Workshop (2025)”, which will take place on 13th September, 2025 at the Auditorium of Macao Productivity and Technology Transfer Centre. Through the workshop, participants will master the techniques for identifying cybersecurity vulnerabilities, assessment criteria and remediation methods, thereby improving the cybersecurity defense level of companies or institutions and reducing the occurrence of cyberattack incidents. The course is free and has 50 seats.

Participants are welcome for IT professionals in the area of cybersecurity (priority will be given to employees to private critical infrastructure operators, as well as employees of small and medium enterprises). Online registration is available from 09:00 on 21st July, 2025 through the Macao Productivity and Technology Transfer Center website https://events.cpttm.org.mo/seminar/431, and the deadline for registration is 17:30 on 8th August, 2025.

For details of the activity, please visit the website of CTT (Telecommunication Area) (http://telecommunications.ctt.gov.mo). In case of any enquiries about this course, please contact Mr. Lu (Tel: 8396 8894) or Ms. Wong (Tel: 8396 8895) of the Public Relations and Communications Area of CTT, or email to prtelecom@ctt.gov.mo.