Chief Executive's Chinese New Year Message for the Year of the Horse

MACAU, February 16 - Dear fellow Macao residents and friends,

As we bid farewell to the Year of the Snake and welcome the Year of the Horse, all families are ready to ring out the old and ring in the new together. On behalf of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), I would like to extend my heartfelt Chinese New Year greetings to all fellow residents and friends at home and abroad who support and attach great importance to the development of Macao. May the Year of the Horse bring us health, happiness and prosperity!

According to Chinese culture, the horse symbolises loyalty, bravery, the pioneering spirit, enterprising and unrestrained boldness. These are the spirits we need to advocate in face of future challenges.

Looking to the Year of the Horse, we must gallop at the forefront with indomitable spirit to strive for advancements in all areas for Macao. We must persevere unremittingly to address livelihood issues practically and improve people’s well-being.

Dear fellow residents, dear friends:

The universe operates with ceaseless vitality; a noble person should constantly strive to strengthen himself. The implementation of the “One Country, Two Systems” principle is a successful story composed by generations of Macao people. I firmly believe that with the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping and the central authorities, as well as the strong backing of the great motherland, so long as we have the courage to pursue reform and break new ground, leverage the institutional advantages of the “One Country, Two Systems” principle, we will open up new horizons and achieve new heights.

The new year chimes for the Year of the Horse are about to ring. At this moment, spring is in the air. Macao, a shining pearl on the palm of our great motherland, is glowing with brilliance. I wish our motherland auspiciousness and harmony; I wish Macao prosperity and stability; I wish all fellow Macao residents peace and happiness. To all civil servants and everyone who remain dedicated to serving the community during the festival and their families, please accept my heartfelt respect and gratitude!

I wish everyone good health and vitality. May all your wishes come true!