MACAU, February 16 - In joyful celebration of the Lunar Year of the Horse, the following 62 designated philatelic products with special discounts are offered to philatelists from the period of 20th February to 10th May 2026 at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office, Carmo Post Office, Terminal Post Office, Airport Post Office and Communications Museum Shop.

For detailed information of “Philatelic Gift Promotion for Lunar Year of the Horse Celebration”, please refer to the link:

https://www.ctt.gov.mo/News/Details/FIL/11224?culture=en-US