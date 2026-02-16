Announcement of medical service arrangements of Macao Union Medical Center for Chinese New Year holiday

MACAU, February 16 - Since public employees are granted exemption from work in the afternoon of the Lunar New Year’s Eve on 16 February (Monday), and the Chinese New Year holiday is from 17 to 19 February (Tuesday to Thursday, the first to the third day of the Lunar New Year), the Macao Union Medical Center announces the following medical service arrangements during the period to facilitate people in need for consultation:

Outpatient services (including all specialist clinics, the Imagiology Centre, radiation therapy, blood drawing and specimen collection services), the Ambulatory Medical Centre, the Assisted Reproduction Center, as well as the outpatient and physical examination services of the International Medical Centre will be closed during the period. Emergency, inpatient and hemodialysis services will operate as usual.