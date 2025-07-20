British & Irish Lions score greatest Adelaide hotel occupancy on record

Release date: 21/07/25

Making history on and off the pitch, the British & Irish Lions match generated the strongest ever number of rooms occupied in a single night across Adelaide.

Latest figures from independent hotel data analytics firm, STR show on Saturday 12 July, an all-time high room nights occupied of 10,752 was recorded across greater metropolitan Adelaide – equating to 95 per cent occupancy. The night generated $3.9 million in revenue, the fifth highest on record.

The new all-time high surpasses the previous record of 10,673 room nights occupied across greater metropolitan Adelaide on Saturday 19 April over the Easter long weekend.

Friday 11 July also saw strong results, with 10,385 room nights occupied, at 92 per cent occupancy, generating $3.2 million in revenue.

The historic match at Adelaide Oval welcomed 43,124 attendees, including an estimated 15,000 fans from some of South Australia’s key international tourism markets.

Venues across the CBD and Glenelg were able to welcome more fans on match day, with extended short-term liquor licences bolstering the benefits for hospitality operators and punters.

The Lions tour Australia every 12 years but had not played in Adelaide since 1888.

Quotes

Attributable to Acting Minister for Tourism, Clare Scriven

A sea of red and yellow filled the city over the match weekend, so this record-breaking hotel occupancy will be no surprise to anyone who was part of the action.

Filled hotels translates to visitors staying longer in our city, dining at our restaurants, having a drink in our bars and pubs, as well as shopping in our boutiques and taking part in tourism experiences across the weekend.

These benefits to our tourism and hospitality industry are exactly why we continue to back major events like the British & Irish Lions match at Adelaide Oval all year round.

Attributable to Robert Coates, General Manager Crowne Plaza Adelaide

The British & Irish Lions match was a week to remember for the Crowne Plaza Adelaide, with fans from all over the country and world filling our hotel rooms and creating an electric atmosphere.

Events are so important for our industry, as they entice visitors to make the most of their trip by staying in the city for a few extra nights to enjoy everything we have to offer.

When the whole city gets behind these major events like we did for the rugby, visitors become advocates for us, telling their friends and family about their great experiences and driving repeat visitation.